Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP RS bypoll: BJP national general secy Arun Singh files nomination, set to get elected unopposed

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lucknow
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 17:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 17:53 IST
UP RS bypoll: BJP national general secy Arun Singh files nomination, set to get elected unopposed

BJP national general secretary Arun Singh was set to be elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha after he filed his nomination papers on Monday for the Upper House bye-election in Uttar Pradesh. "Only Arun Singh has filed nomination papers. He has filed three sets of nomination papers," Returning Officer Brajbhushan Dubey told PTI.

The bypoll was necessitated following the resignation of Samajwadi Party MP Tazeen Fatma, who is now an MLA from Rampur. Arun Singh, 54, is an experienced chartered accountant and currently the party in-charge for Odisha.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, his deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma, and UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh had accompanied Arun Singh during the filing of his nomination papers. Speaking to reporters, Arun Singh said, "I will work for Uttar Pradesh with full dedication as a member of the Rajya Sabha."

According to the Election Commission, Monday is the last day for filing of nomination, while scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on December 3. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is December 5.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

Thousands take to the streets in Hong Kong in fresh round of protests

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Man disguised as tourist to supply illegal arms arrested

A 32-year-old man who disguised himself as a tourist to carry illegal arms in bags and supplied them to criminals in the National Capital Region was arrested from southwest Delhis Jaffarpur Kalan, police said on Monday. Harish Kumar alias S...

It is unfair to say government is not willing to hear criticism: FM on industrialist Rahul Bajaj's comment.

It is unfair to say government is not willing to hear criticism FM on industrialist Rahul Bajajs comment....

Hyderabad rape-murder: Students take out rallies in protest

Students of two top West Bengal universities held separate protests in the city on Monday, demanding prompt conviction and action in rape cases. The agitators, many of them affiliated to students unions, sought heightened security for wome...

Walmart, HDFC unveil co-branded credit card for 'Best Price'

Walmart India,in partnership with HDFC Bank, on Monday launched a co-branded credit card exclusively for members of its Best Price Modern Wholesale B2B Cash Carry stores, offering free credit upto 50 days. The card was launched here at Be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019