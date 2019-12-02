UP RS bypoll: BJP national general secy Arun Singh files nomination, set to get elected unopposed

BJP national general secretary Arun Singh was set to be elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha after he filed his nomination papers on Monday for the Upper House bye-election in Uttar Pradesh. "Only Arun Singh has filed nomination papers. He has filed three sets of nomination papers," Returning Officer Brajbhushan Dubey told PTI.

The bypoll was necessitated following the resignation of Samajwadi Party MP Tazeen Fatma, who is now an MLA from Rampur. Arun Singh, 54, is an experienced chartered accountant and currently the party in-charge for Odisha.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, his deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma, and UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh had accompanied Arun Singh during the filing of his nomination papers. Speaking to reporters, Arun Singh said, "I will work for Uttar Pradesh with full dedication as a member of the Rajya Sabha."

According to the Election Commission, Monday is the last day for filing of nomination, while scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on December 3. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is December 5.

