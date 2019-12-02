Left Menu
UPDATE 2-Trump says he will restore tariffs on Brazil, Argentina metal imports

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said he would immediately restore tariffs on U.S. steel and aluminum imports from Brazil and Argentina, prompting at least one counterpart to vow talks with the Republican president.

Emerging market stocks and the highly sensitive Mexican peso slid to session lows following Trump's vow, which came in an early morning post on Twitter that gave no other details on the planned trade action. Representatives for the Office U.S. Trade Representative could not be immediately reached for comment.

"Brazil and Argentina have been presiding over a massive devaluation of their currencies, which is not good for our farmers. Therefore, effective immediately, I will restore the Tariffs on all Steel & Aluminum that is shipped into the U.S. from those countries," Trump wrote. Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, an avowed Trump fan who has actively sought closer U.S. ties, said he could speak directly with the American leader and that he would also discuss Trump's declaration with Brazil's economy minister.

Trump on Monday also urged the Federal Reserve to prevent countries from gaining an economic advantage by devaluing their currencies. "The Federal Reserve should likewise act so that countries, of which there are many, no longer take advantage of our strong dollar," Trump tweeted. "Lower Rates & Loosen - Fed!"

Trump has repeatedly urged the U.S. central bank to lower rates to below zero, arguing that negative rates in Europe and elsewhere give those countries a competitive advantage. However, Fed policymakers have been reluctant to take the unorthodox policy steps tried by other global central banks. The U.S. central bank's policymaking committee holds its next meeting on Dec 10-11. (Writing by Toby Chopra, Hugh Bronstein and Susan Heavey; additional reporting by Maximilian Heath Editing by Jon Boyle and Chizu Nomiyama)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

