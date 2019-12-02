Left Menu
Ambassador of Belarus meets with MoS for Military Production of Egypt

During the conversation, the sides discussed issues of further enhancement of industrial cooperation between the two countries.

The status of interaction between Belarusian enterprises and organizations of the Ministry of Military Production of Egypt as well as the prospects of further development of joint production lines were considered. Image Credit: Pixabay

On December 1, 2019, Ambassador of the Republic of Belarus to the Arab Republic of Egypt Mr. Sergei Terentiev met with the Minister of State for Military Production of the Arab Republic of Egypt Dr. Eng. Mohamed El Assar.

During the conversation, the sides discussed issues of further enhancement of industrial cooperation between the two countries. The status of interaction between Belarusian enterprises and organizations of the Ministry of Military Production of Egypt as well as the prospects of further development of joint production lines were considered.

Particular emphasis was placed on the need to increase the level of localization as well as on possibilities of promoting joint products in African countries given the important role and influence of Egypt on the continent. The Sides stressed the need for additional efforts to remove a number of obstacles for the marketing of joint products.

The number of new and promising areas of interaction have been determined. The schedule of visits for the nearest future was outlined.

(With Inputs from APO)

