Treating GDP as Bible, Ramayana, Mahabharata not correct: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey

Amid the Opposition's criticism of the government over the slowing down of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth, BJP member Nishikant Dubey on Monday said that treating only GDP as "Bible, Ramayana or Mahabharata" is not correct and it will not have much use in the future.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 20:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 20:09 IST
Treating GDP as Bible, Ramayana, Mahabharata not correct: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey at the Lok Sabha in New Delhi on Monday. Photo/LSTV. Image Credit: ANI

Amid the Opposition's criticism of the government over the slowing down of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth, BJP member Nishikant Dubey on Monday said that treating only GDP as "Bible, Ramayana or Mahabharata" is not correct and it will not have much use in the future. Dubey, who was taking part in the debate on the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019, in the Lok Sabha laid stress on 'sustainable economic welfare' and 'sustainable economic happiness'.

"The GDP (measurement) came in 1934, there was no GDP before it. Only considering GDP to be Bible, Ramayana or Mahabharata is not correct and there will not be much use of GDP in the future," he said. Dubey said GDP has no meaning for the country and what matters is whether welfare schemes are reaching the common man.

He said that the government had taken a series of steps for the welfare of people including toilets for the poor, housing for all and drinking water for all by 2024. Shiv Sena member Arvind Sawant took a dig at Dubey over his remarks, saying he heard "a new translation" of the economy from the BJP leader.

Sawant said Dubey had stated that GDP should not be treated as a mantra. "Man changes when time changes," he said and added that his party will always speak its mind and clearly state what is good and what is not.

The economic growth slowed to 4.5 percent in the July to September quarter from 7.1 per cent in the corresponding period of last year and was the slowest growth rate in six years in the quarter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

