Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Any BJP leader contesting against party's official candidate stand expelled'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ranchi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 23:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 23:01 IST
'Any BJP leader contesting against party's official candidate stand expelled'

The BJP on Monday said that any party leader contesting against its official candidates or indulging in anti-party activities stand expelled, per se. The statement was issued by the BJP's state unit president Laxman Gilua.

"Those BJP leaders who are contesting against party's official candidates or opposing them publicly or indulging in anti-party activities, flouting party discipline stand expelled from the party per se," the statement said. This is the first official statement issued by the party in the face of some senior party leaders jumping into poll fray after being denied tickets for the ensuing assembly elections in the state.

Prominent among them are former minister Saryu Roy, who is challenging Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das from Jamshedpur (East) after being denied ticket from his sitting seat, Jamshedpur (West). The two seats are going to polls in the second phase on December 7. Another senior leader Radhakrishna Kishore joined the AJSU party even as he was the BJP chief whip in assembly. He contested the Chhatarpur seat against the BJP's official candidate Puspa Devi in the first phase polling on November 30.

Former minister Baidyanath Ram, former party chief Tala Marandi and sitting MLA Phool Chand Mandal are the other leaders who have joined different political parties and filed nominations against BJP's official candidates. The latest to jump into the election fray against the party's official candidate is BJP spokesperson Praveen Prabhakar, who on Sunday announced that he joined the National Peoples Party of P A Sangma and got the party ticket to contest from Nala assembly constituency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

AAP leader demands explanation from Paswan on 'unexplained and unjustified' onion price hike

Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Monday wrote to Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan demanding an explanation on the unjustified and unexplained skyrocketing of onion prices. The Centre was asleep and this gives rise to a reasonable apprehensi...

Liam Hemsworth learns about 'thirst trap' after posting pictures with dog

Australian actor Liam Hemsworth was called out for posting an unsuspecting thirst trap on Instagram by none other than his Isnt It Romantic co-star Adam DeVine. The 29-year-old actor shared an adorable picture of himself along with his dog ...

UPDATE 2-Iran still selling oil despite U.S. sanctions - TV

Iran is still selling its oil despite U.S. sanctions on Tehrans exports, the countrys Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri was quoted on Monday as saying by state TV, adding that Washingtons maximum pressure on Tehran had failed.Despite Americas ...

EXPLAINER-How Ukraine got caught up in Trump's impeachment battle

Ukraine has unwittingly become embroiled in a political battle in Washington between U.S. President Donald Trump and congressional Democrats who could announce formal impeachment charges against him within weeks.Democrats launched an inquir...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019