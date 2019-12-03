Left Menu
Development News Edition

US ends freeze on USD 100 mn in Lebanon aid

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 01:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 01:53 IST
US ends freeze on USD 100 mn in Lebanon aid

Washington, Dec 3 (AFP) President Donald Trump's administration has released USD 100 million in military assistance to Lebanon that had been frozen without public explanation, sources have said. A congressional aide, speaking on condition of anonymity, on Monday said that the assistance has been unblocked by the White House's Office of Management and Budget.

The Trump administration has been tight-lipped on the reason for the hold-up in support for Lebanon but has been pressing the government to distance itself from Hezbollah, the Shiite militant movement close to Iran. Prime Minister Saad Hariri, who included Hezbollah members in his cabinet, resigned a month ago in the face of major street protests, although it was not clear that the aid decision was connected to the Lebanese government's composition or decisions.

David Hale, the number-three official of the State Department, confirmed the delay in the aid when he was questioned under oath by Congress last month in the impeachment inquiry into Trump. Asked about the freeze in aid to Ukraine, a key element of the impeachment question, Hale said that he learned in June that assistance was on hold to both Ukraine and Lebanon "without any explanation".

Two senior Democrats, in a recent letter to the White House, said that hold affected USD 105 million in aid to Lebanon including military vehicles, weapons and ammunition. Eliot Engel, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, and Ted Deutch, head of its Middle East subcommittee, wrote that Lebanon "continues to face imminent threats to its security forces from a resurgent ISIS, Al-Qaeda and its affiliates as well as an increasingly strong Hezbollah".

There has been no allegation that Trump stopped the Lebanon assistance for personal political gain, the central allegation in his delay of USD 400 million in military aid to Ukraine. (AFP) RHL

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

China appoints new Macau officials, replaces economy chief

Valocity recognized as Fintech Start-up of the Year at IFTA 2019

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 6-U.S. may increase tariffs after WTO rejects EU claims over Airbus

The World Trade Organization on Monday rejected European Union claims that it no longer provides subsidies to planemaker Airbus, prompting the United States to say it could increase retaliatory tariffs on a wider range of European goods. A ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar, stocks slide on Trump tweets, dour PMI data

The dollar and global stock markets fell on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would restore tariffs on some imports from Brazil and Argentina, while a drop in new U.S. factory orders in November to their lowest since 2012 dee...

UPDATE 1-U.S. court denies Trump administration bid to resume federal executions

A U.S. appeals court on Monday denied the Justice Departments request to overturn a lower court decision that temporarily stalled plans by President Donald Trumps administration to resume executions of prisoners convicted of certain federal...

Report: Broncos DE Wolfe (elbow) headed to IR

The Denver Broncos are placing defensive end Derek Wolfe on season-ending injured reserve with an elbow injury, NFL Networks Ian Rapoport reported Monday. Wolfe was hurt during the fourth quarter of Sundays 23-20 win against the Los Angeles...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019