US Domestic News Summary: U.S. homeland security proposes face scans for U.S. citizens

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. U.S. homeland security proposes face scans for U.S. citizens

The Trump administration intends to propose a regulation next year that would require all travelers - including U.S. citizens - to be photographed when entering or leaving the United States, according to the administration's regulatory agenda. The proposed regulation, slated to be issued in July by the Homeland Security Department, would be part of a broader system to track travelers as they enter and exit the United States. Trump re-election campaign to deny credentials to Bloomberg News reporters

President Donald Trump's re-election campaign said on Monday it will no longer issue press credentials to reporters working for Bloomberg News, the agency owned by Democratic presidential hopeful Michael Bloomberg. The news agency said following Bloomberg's announcement of his presidential bid that it would no longer critically cover the Democratic presidential candidates - including Bloomberg and his rivals - but would go on covering Trump. U.S. Supreme Court to hear its first major gun case since 2010

A legal fight over a New York City handgun ordinance that could give the U.S. Supreme Court's conservative majority a chance to expand gun rights goes before the nine justices on Monday in one of the most closely watched cases of their current term. The court is scheduled to hear arguments starting at 10 a.m. (1500 GMT) in a legal challenge backed by the influential National Rifle Association gun rights lobby group to a regulation that had prevented licensed owners from taking their handguns outside the confines of the most-populous U.S. city. North Carolina panel of judges rule in favor of new congressional map

A panel of judges in North Carolina ruled on Monday that a new congressional map approved by lawmakers last month will be used for the state's 2020 primaries, saying there was not enough time to determine whether it was a form of partisan gerrymandering. The same three-judge Wake County Superior Court panel several weeks ago blocked the state from using a congressional map created in 2016 in next year's elections, suggesting that map's boundaries were gerrymandered to favor Republicans. Snowstorm blasts U.S. Northeast, scuttling flights

A blizzard-like blast from a storm that has been raging across the United States since before Thanksgiving slammed the Northeast on Monday, snarling travel ahead of the evening rush hour. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency and deployed 300 members of the National Guard. Top Los Angeles homeless official steps down as crisis deepens

The chief of a top Los Angeles homeless agency announced his resignation on Monday, saying he was proud of its work even as America's second-largest city grapples with spiraling numbers of people living on the streets and rising home prices. Peter Lynn, who saw homelessness rise 33% during his five years as head of the Los Angeles Homeless Service Authority, said he would leave the job by Dec. 31. California congressman Duncan Hunter set to plead guilty in campaign finance case

U.S. Representative Duncan Hunter, a leading California conservative, said on Monday he would plead guilty to a federal charge of misusing campaign funds in a corruption case that could help Democrats seize his traditionally Republican seat. Hunter, 42, a U.S. Marine Corps combat veteran and early supporter of President Donald Trump, had insisted he was the victim of a politically motivated prosecution. He announced his plans to enter a guilty plea on Tuesday during a brief interview aired on a local television station. Chicago mayor fires police chief weeks before his retirement, accusing him of lying

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot fired Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson on Monday even though he was about to retire, accusing him of lying to her about an incident in October when patrol officers found him sleeping in his car. Johnson's termination comes weeks after he announced his retirement after leading the second-largest U.S. police force for three years, saying that the job had taken a toll on his health, family and friends. Former U.S. President Carter hospitalized in Georgia with urinary tract infection

Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, released from one hospital in Georgia the day before Thanksgiving, was admitted to another over the holiday weekend for treatment of a urinary tract infection, the Carter Center said in a statement on Monday. "He is feeling better and looks forward to returning home soon," the statement said of Carter, who at age 95 has lived longer after leaving the White House than any former president in U.S. history. Court denies Trump administration bid to resume federal executions

A U.S. appeals court on Monday dealt another setback to plans by President Donald Trump's administration to resume the death penalty at the federal level after a 16-year hiatus, denying a Justice Department bid to pave the way for four scheduled executions. A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit denied the department's request to overturn a judge's decision that at least temporarily stalled plans for executing four convicted murderers. The first was scheduled to die on Dec. 9.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)