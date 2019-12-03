Left Menu
Hyderabad vet rape case: Burn accused alive in full public glare, demands Shiv Sena MP

After members of Parliament Jaya Bachchan and Mimi Chakraborty advocated for the public lynching of the accused in the Telangana rape and murder case, Shiv Sena MP Dhairyasheel Sambhajirao Mane has gone a step ahead and said the accused should be burnt alive.

  Updated: 03-12-2019 12:55 IST
  Created: 03-12-2019 12:55 IST
Mane, the young MP from Maharashtra said that the accused who had raped and burnt the vet should be "burnt alive in full public glare". "Inhuman acts like this have risen across the country. We need more stringent laws in this respect. People accused of such acts (rape) should have a fear of law. Many times, our hands are tied while working within the framework of the law. If a girl is burnt like this after gangrape, the accused should be burnt alive on road in full public glare," said the Shiv Sena MP.

A veterinarian was allegedly gangraped and killed by four persons before they burnt her body in Shadnagar outskirts in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district on November 28. Hyderabad police on November 29 arrested four accused in the case. Responding to whether observation in an article by Samna that the Telangana case hasn't got traction across the country unlike Nirbhaya, Mane said a single incident like this at any time and any place is condemnable and unacceptable.

"Take the case of Kashmir victim who was a child, the whole country got associated with her family. Be it any state, region, or party, a crime against women is unacceptable and we need to respect women," he stated. The parliamentarian also extended support to Jaya Bachchan and Mimi Chakraborty on their suggestion of public lynching of such accused people.

"I fully support Jaya Bachchan when she says that these accused should be publically lynched. I too am a father of a girl child and we too feel whether our girls are safe in the country. There is a need to set an example and give exemplary punishment for such misdeeds and crimes, "added the MP. (ANI))

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

