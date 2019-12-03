Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spain MPs sworn in with far-right Vox as third largest party

  • PTI
  • |
  • Madrid
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 18:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 18:02 IST
Spain MPs sworn in with far-right Vox as third largest party
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Spain's new parliament met for its opening session Tuesday, with the far-right Vox as the third-largest party following a divisive election that failed to resolve years of political deadlock. Just over three weeks after the vote, lawmakers were on Tuesday taking the oath of office, although there was little indication of when a government would be formed.

The legislature has been gridlocked since an inconclusive April election which the Socialists won but without a majority -- in an outcome repeated on November 10, leaving Pedro Sanchez a winner but weakened. And this time, Vox more than doubled its showing, snaring 52 of the parliament's 350 seats.

Just days after the election, Sanchez and the radical leftwing Podemos agreed in principle to form a coalition government in what would be the first such power-sharing deal in the country's modern history. Such a government would only have 155 seats, leaving it dependent on support from other factions to pass an investiture vote for which it would need a minimum of 176.

Sanchez's negotiating team began talks with the Republican Left of Catalonia (ERC), a Catalan separatist party which won 13 seats in November's election but has so far refused to offer its backing. In exchange for support, the party wants talks on the Catalan crisis, which would likely touch on its demand for a referendum on self-determination, an issue completely ruled out by Madrid.

The two parties are due to hold fresh talks on Tuesday. The ERC is headed by Oriol Junqueras, one of nine Catalan leaders handed heavy jail terms in October over a failed 2017 independence bid in a move which sparked a wave of mass protests, some of which turned violent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Former CM Dhumal's confidant becomes Hamirpur district BJP chief

Former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumals confidant Baldev Sharma has become the new Hamirpur BJP district president on Tuesday. Sharma, a former MLA, was unanimously elected as the new district chief, said Ajay Rana, the pa...

SC to consider options of re-evaluation, fresh exam to fill posts of civil judges in Haryana

The Supreme Court Tuesday said it would consider all options including re-evaluation of papers and conducting fresh examination for filling up 107 advertised vacancies of civil judge junior division in Haryana. The case had caught the atten...

FACTBOX-German SPD leaders' wish-list to save Merkel coalition

German Chancellor Angela Merkels coalition may collapse because of new demands put to her conservatives from a new leftist Social Democrat SPD leadership chosen by party members on Saturday. In coming weeks, both parties must decide how far...

Nine arrested for 'threatening' businessmen with violence in Kashmir

Nine persons have been arrested from Srinagar and Baramulla districts of Jammu and Kashmir for allegedly indulging in violence, threatening and intimidating businessmen and forcing them to close their establishments to protest the abrogatio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019