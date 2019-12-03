Left Menu
Delhi Assembly passes skill and entrepreneurship university bill

  • New Delhi
  Updated: 03-12-2019 19:19 IST
  • Created: 03-12-2019 19:19 IST
The Delhi Assembly on Tuesday passed a bill to set up a skill and entrepreneurship university, which Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said will provide employment to the youth. Responding to the opposition's accusations that the AAP dispensation is bringing several bills when it is to complete its tenure, Kejriwal said, "We are confident of coming back to power and we are only concerned about completing these works."

The chief minister said the proposed university will explore new possibilities of employment for the youth to meet the demands of markets. He said at present, youths have degrees, but they do not have jobs and this bill will give them employment.

Participating in a discussion on the bill, BJP MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa hit out at the AAP regime, saying that the government has not even been able to find a suitable land for the university in the last five years and allotted Rs 10 crore for the project. "No one in the world has marketing concept like you (Kejriwal)," Sirsa said during the discussion on the bill.

