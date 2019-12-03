Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump calls Democrats impeachment push 'unpatriotic'

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 20:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 20:05 IST
Trump calls Democrats impeachment push 'unpatriotic'

London, Dec 3 (AP) President Donald Trump criticised Democrats at the opening of a NATO leaders' meeting Tuesday, calling the impeachment push by his rivals “unpatriotic" and “a bad thing for our country." Trump, who commented while meeting with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, is upset that Democrats scheduled an impeachment hearing while he is abroad.

The House Judiciary Committee has set a hearing on the constitutional grounds for Trump's possible impeachment on Wednesday just before he wraps up two days of meetings with NATO alliance members in London. “I think it's very unpatriotic of the Democrats to put on a performance," Trump said. “I think it's a bad thing for our country." Trump isn't the only one complaining. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, White House counsel Pat Cipollone and adviser Kellyanne Conway all have criticized the committee's timing.

Trump insists he's solely focused on scoring domestic and foreign policy wins, including making NATO members spend more on defense. But he's often appeared consumed by the day-to-day battle against impeachment. “I'm not even thinking about it," Trump insisted anew Tuesday.

Before the trip to London, Trump slammed “Do Nothing Democrats” for scheduling the hearing during the NATO meeting as “Not nice!” He also said that during the flight he had read a newly issued Republican-prepared report on impeachment that called his decision to hold up military aid to Ukraine “entirely prudent.” Democrats contend Trump abused his presidential powers by holding up the aid to pressure Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate meddling in the 2016 US presidential election and former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, who had a seat on the board of Ukrainian energy company.

But Trump was adamant that the cloud of impeachment wasn't undercutting his negotiating position on the international stage. “I know most of the leaders," Trump said. “I get along with them. It's a hoax. The impeachment is a hoax. It's turned out to be a hoax. It's done for purely political gain. They're going to see whether or not they can do something in 2020 because otherwise they're going to lose."

But even as he boasted of his relationships with NATO leaders, Trump rebuked French President Emmanuel Macron for recent comments that NATO was experiencing “brain death.” Macron argues that the U.S. under Trump's leadership has turned away from the alliance. “Nobody needs NATO more than France,” said Trump, who himself in the past has questioned the long-term prospects of NATO because too few nations are on track to meet the alliance goal of spending at least 2 per cent of GDP on their own defense by 2024. “You can't just go around making statements like that about NATO. It's very disrespectful."

Trump also lashed out against France for a French digital service tax that he said unfairly discriminates against US tech companies, including Google, Apple, Facebook and Amazon. There is no direct effect on the United States from the French tax, which only applies to the tech companies' revenues in France, not the United States. Robert Lighthizer, the chief US trade representative, on Monday recommended USD 2.4 billion in new tariffs on French cheese, wine, and other products.

The blistering comments from Trump came hours before he was to meet Macron later Tuesday on the sidelines of the NATO meeting. It marked an abrupt turn in the once warm relationship between the two leaders. Macron hosted Trump in France in 2017 for Bastille Day celebrations in Paris. Trump reciprocated by honoring Macron last year with the first state visit of a foreign leader during his time in the White House.

Macron, however, has criticised Trump for abruptly withdrawing most of the US troops in Syria in October without coordinating with France and other NATO allies. Trump also took a break from the NATO meetings to raise money for reelection campaign while in London, attending a hotel fundraiser with Americans living abroad to benefit the Trump Victory fund, the joint account of his campaign and the Republican National Committee. The fundraiser is bringing in $3 million for the reelection effort, according to a Republican familiar with the event.

Trump also appeared to lower expectations before the Dec. 9 release of a Justice Department inspector general's report into the origins of the Russia investigation that bedeviled his first years in office. Responding to a report that the inspector general concluded that the probe was properly founded, Trump said he he was more focused on a separate report being prepared by U.S. Attorney John Durham, who was tapped by Attorney General Bill Barr to launch his own investigation.

“That's the one that people are really waiting for," Trump said. Heather Conley, an analyst at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, said that the trip offered Trump an opportunity to highlight to voters back home that he's making progress on a foreign policy issue. The president views it “as his own personal foreign-policy success" that NATO members have increased defence spending by USD 130 billion since 2016. (AP) PMS

PMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Moderate intensity earthquake hits Himachal's Chamba

A moderate intensity earthquake of magnitude 3.2 shook Himachal Pradeshs Chamba district on Tuesday evening, the Meteorological MeT department said. There was no report of any casualty or damage to property.The tremors were felt in and arou...

WBPCB exchanging inputs with World Bank to better air quality

The West Bengal Pollution Control Board WBPCB has been exchanging inputs with the World Bank as part of efforts to improve air quality in Kolkata and Howrah, an official said on Tuesday. The WBPCB also gets information about air quality mo...

CBI arrests CMD, director of ponzi company

The CBI has arrested a CMD and a director of a company for duping investors of a Ponzi scheme to the tune of Rs 78 crore in West Bengal, officials said Tuesday. Ajay Chakraborty is the chairman-cum-managing director of Jugantor Realty and J...

Bangladesh shuts recruitment agencies after Saudi abuse claims

Dhaka, Dec 3 AFP Bangladesh said Tuesday that it has shut down 166 recruiting agencies hiring people to work in Saudi Arabia after a spate of sexual abuse and torture allegations at the hands of employers in the Gulf kingdom. Since 1991, so...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019