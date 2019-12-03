Left Menu
PM Modi showed his bigness by offering ministerial post to me, says Supriya Sule

NCP MP Supriya Sule on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had showed "bigness" by suggesting an alliance between the BJP and the NCP and offering a ministerial berth to her at the Centre.

  ANI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 03-12-2019 20:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 20:51 IST
NCP MP Supriya Sule speaking to ANI on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

NCP MP Supriya Sule on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had showed "bigness" by suggesting an alliance between the BJP and the NCP and offering a ministerial berth to her at the Centre. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi showed bigness by suggesting (that I would be inducted as a minister if the BJP-NCP forms a government)," Sule told ANI here.

"I express my deep gratitude to him from the bottom of my heart for suggesting it but it could not happen," she further said. She was reacting to his father and NCP chief Sharad Pawar's statement that Modi suggested him to ally with the BJP during a meeting in Parliament last month.

In an interview with a TV channel on Monday, Pawar said that the Prime Minister had also offered a ministerial post to Supriya Sule in the Central government if the NCP joins BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The meeting had taken place amid efforts to form the Maha Vikash Aghadi, which had risen eyebrows as some suspected Pawar might show his political acumen by allying with the BJP.

Sule said that NCP leader Ajit Pawar, who joined hands with the BJP and was sworn-in as the Deputy Chief Minister for a short stint, will always remain her "elder brother." "He is a leader of my party. He will always remain my elder brother and a senior leader of my party," said Sule. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

