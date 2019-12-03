Review meeting called to discuss debt-repaying capability of Maha: Jayant Patil

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Jayant Patil on Tuesday said that a review meeting has been called to discuss the ability of the state to assess the debt-repaying capability and to discuss the status of the ongoing projects in the state. "Maharashtra today has a debt burden of Rs 6,71,000 crore, we want to see whether we have the ability to repay or not. Also, we will discuss possible ways to complete ongoing projects. We will see whether the previous government made any mistake in choosing projects and the interest cost of the loans taken to carry them out," Patil told ANI here.

Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde too said that the meeting was being called to discuss the status of the projects in the state. "No decision regarding the stoppage of any project has been taken by the government. The present status of the projects will be discussed in it," Shinde told reporters here.

The meeting held in Mumbai was called by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (ANI)

