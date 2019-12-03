Left Menu
Development News Edition

No major downgrade in Gandhi family's security, Centre concerned about their safety: Athawale

Republican Party of India (RPI) leader Ramdas Athawale on Tuesday said that there was no vendetta behind the Centre's act of removing the Special Protection Group (SPG) cover provided to the Gandhi family.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 22:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 22:30 IST
No major downgrade in Gandhi family's security, Centre concerned about their safety: Athawale
RPI leader Ramdas Athawale speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Republican Party of India (RPI) leader Ramdas Athawale on Tuesday said that there was no vendetta behind the Centre's act of removing the Special Protection Group (SPG) cover provided to the Gandhi family. "I do not think any major downgrade has happened in their security. The Gandhi family has been allotted Z+ category security. I think the Centre will be more concerned about their safety than Congress. There is no question of an attack on the Gandhi family," Athawale told ANI here.

"The Prime Minister is given SPG security, it is true that the Gandhi family got it after the murder of Indiraji and Rajiv Gandhi, but removing it should not be seen as an act of vendetta," he added. Speaking about the alleged security breach at Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's house, Athawale added, "In the matter of security breach at Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's house, Amit Shahji has ordered an inquiry and 3 policemen have also been suspended over it. Rahul Gandhi was supposed to come at the house but some other Congress leaders came over in a black SUV instead."

Earlier today, the Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Rajya Sabha. The Bill had been passed with a voice vote in the Lok Sabha on November 27. According to a statement from the Home Ministry, the "family members of a former Prime Minister who reside with him at his allotted accommodation will get security cover of the SPG only for five years, from the date he/she ceases to hold the office of Prime Minister."

The Bill was moved by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the upper House of Parliament. The Congress party, however, staged a walk-out after Shah's reply on the Bill. Speaking on the Bill, Home Minister Shah said that the amendment to the Bill was not brought only keeping in mind the SPG security provided to the Gandhi family and asserted that the SPG security is only for the head of the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

UN envoy urges Iraqi leaders to respond to people's demands for change

A UN envoy warned Tuesday that the continued use of violence against civilians in Iraq is intolerable and called on Iraqi leaders to respond with urgency to the Iraqi peoples aspirations for change. Political leaders do not have the luxury ...

DU teachers' association to go on indefinite strike from Wednesday

The Delhi University Teachers Association DUTA will be go on an indefinite strike from Wednesday in support of their demand that a circular mandating appointment of guest teachers be withdrawn. The strike might affect the ongoing examinatio...

UPDATE 1-U.S. Senator Kamala Harris ending presidential bid

First-term U.S. Senator Kamala Harris of California, a rising Democratic Party star and outspoken critic of Republican President Donald Trumps immigration policies, will end her bid in the 2020 presidential race, according to a campaign sou...

UPDATE 2-German court annuls de facto armoured vehicles export ban to Saudi Arabia

A German court on Tuesday annulled a de facto export ban that had prevented arms manufacturer Rheinmetall from exporting armoured vehicles to Saudi Arabia, saying German authorities had not followed correct procedures.In November last year,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019