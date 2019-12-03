Left Menu
Maharashtra: Hasn't banned any project, only stayed order for Aarey car shed project, says Chief Minister

The government has not banned any project but has only stayed the order for the Aarey car shed project, said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray here on Tuesday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 22:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 22:52 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray speaking to media persons in Mumbai on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The government has not banned any project but has only stayed the order for the Aarey car shed project, said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray here on Tuesday. Chief Minister Thackeray, who held a review meeting over the ongoing development projects in the state, said: "We have not imposed any ban on any project in the meeting today. I have only given stay order for the Aarey car shed project two days earlier."

The Chief Minister, who was talking to media persons after the meeting, said that there would be an emphasis on the speedy implementation of all projects in the state. Talking about the bullet train project to be initiated in the state, Thackeray said that his government has not taken any decision on the project till now. "We have not taken any decision on bullet train project yet," he said.

In reply to a question, he said: "The previous government had ordered the withdrawal of cases in connection with Bhima-Koregaon violence. We are first assessing if it was implemented." Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLC Prakash Gajbhiye has written to Chief Minister Thackeray seeking withdrawal of cases filed against Dalits in regard to Bhima-Koregaon violence.

On January 1 last year, violence had erupted at an event to mark the 100 years of the Bhima-Koregaon battle, leaving one dead and several injured, including 10 policemen. The police had filed 58 cases against 162 people during a state-wide shutdown in January following clashes in Bhima-Koregaon. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

