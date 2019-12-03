Left Menu
Development News Edition

ANALYSIS-'Missed his moment': opposition corruption scandal undermines Venezuela's Guaido

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Caracas
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 00:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 23:44 IST
ANALYSIS-'Missed his moment': opposition corruption scandal undermines Venezuela's Guaido
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido's faltering efforts to oust President Nicolas Maduro are facing a new challenge in the form of an influence-peddling scandal that has left disillusioned Venezuelans wondering if Guaido's moment has passed.

Guaido on Sunday said the opposition-controlled congress would investigate alleged wrongdoing within its ranks after website Armando.info reported that nine opposition lawmakers had advocated for a businessman linked to Maduro's government. To a dozen Venezuelans interviewed by Reuters around the country, the scandal has marked another blow to Guaido's reputation and to their hopes of seeing the back of the deeply unpopular Maduro, who has presided over a five-year economic crisis and an expanding authoritarian state.

For Mario Silva, an engineer waiting by a bus stop in the crumbling western city of Maracaibo, it was time to move on. "Guaido missed his moment," the 60-year-old said. When Guaido declared an interim presidency in January in a bold challenge to Maduro, Silva joined millions of Venezuelans in celebrating the arrival of a fresh-faced politician who had united the oft-fractured opposition and was untainted by its previous scandals.

Silva had backed the "socialist revolution" led by the late Hugo Chavez and for a while supported his successor, Maduro, until, he said, Venezuela's worsening poverty and widespread corruption became too obvious to ignore. "I saw Guaido as a salvation for the country, but he, like Chavez, disappointed me," Silva said.

Guaido has been recognized by more than 50 countries as Venezuela's legitimate leader. But, despite growing U.S. sanctions, Maduro has retained the support of the military and control of state apparatus. Last month, Guaido struggled to launch a new wave of street protests. Attendance was a fraction of the crowds he drew earlier this year.

His flagging momentum has caused some of his fellow lawmakers to start jostling for a new leadership battle, though most have not yet started criticizing him publicly, according to interviews with analysts and politicians. "The political reality we have had in Venezuela for the last 10 months has finished," said Dimitris Pantoulas, a Caracas-based political analyst. "It's the end of this era of harmony and unity."

Emilio Grateron, the national coordinator for Guaido's Popular Will party, said in an interview that Guaido remained the "indisputable leader" of the opposition, but acknowledged the scandal had opened a "rupture." ILLICIT PAYMENTS SUSPECTED

On Sunday, Armando.info, a Venezuela-focused news outlet, reported that the nine implicated lawmakers had written letters of support to the U.S. Treasury and others for a Colombian man named Carlos Lizcano who authorities were investigating over his possible links to Alex Saab, another Colombian who is under U.S. sanctions. However, the news outlet said, the lawmakers wrote the letters despite being aware of evidence that tied Lizcano to Saab, who has been accused of corruption associated with Maduro's state-backed food distribution program.

Guaido said he suspected the legislators received illicit payments in exchange for writing the letters and called it "unacceptable to use a state institution to attempt to whitewash the reputation of thieves." It was not immediately evident if the legislators broke the law. The opposition parties involved issued statements deploring the alleged corruption and promised to remove the lawmakers in question. Lizcano and Saab have not commented.

Grateron said the affair affected a "tiny group of morally weak" lawmakers and was not on the same scale as the vast state corruption committed by Maduro's government. Maduro's government, which regards Guaido as a U.S.-backed coup monger and has consistently denied opposition accusations of corruption in its own ranks, has cautiously celebrated the scandal.

Meanwhile, Maduro's grip on power seems to be strengthening. According to local pollster Datanalisis, Guaido's support had already dipped from 61% in February to 42% in November - before news of the scandal broke. "We can't become what we are challenging, we can't denounce a corrupt regime and then join those who are corrupt," said Ruben Iriarte, a 49-year-old businessman in the eastern city of Ciudad Guayana.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

HDFC NetBanking, MobileBanking services still not working; bank responds

In China, coal creeps back in as slowing economy overshadows climate change ambitions

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 4-U.S. Senator Kamala Harris ending 2020 presidential bid

U.S. Senator Kamala Harris ended her 2020 presidential bid on Tuesday, abandoning a campaign that began with promise for a rising star in the Democratic Party but faltered as she struggled to raise money or make a compelling case for her ca...

UPDATE 5-Democrats accuse Trump of abusing power, obstructing impeachment probe

Democrats on Tuesday accused U.S. President Donald Trump of abusing power to win re-election in 2020, saying in a report that will form the basis of any formal impeachment charges that he solicited foreign interference, undermined national ...

Tamil Nadu: Flood warning issued to five districts as water-level rises in Vaigai dam

Madurai district collector on Tuesday issued a flood warning to five Southern districts on downstream Vaigai dam as the water-level reached 66 feet, following heavy rainfall in the region. The water level in the dam touched almost 66 feet a...

U.S. terror tag for Mexico cartels would hurt joint cooperation -minister

If the United States designates Mexican drug cartels as terrorist groups, it would hamper cooperation between the two countries, Mexicos Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Tuesday.Ebrard was speaking in the Mexican Senate a few days af...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019