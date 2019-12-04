Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP afraid to lose in K'tka by-polls, thinking of doing another 'operation': Dinesh Gundu Rao

Ahead of by-polls to 15 Assembly constituencies in Karanataka, senior Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao on Tuesday hit out at the BJP claiming that they are going to be defeated in the elections and if they will try to do another 'operation' people will not tolerate it.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bengaluru (Karnataka)
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 06:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 06:19 IST
BJP afraid to lose in K'tka by-polls, thinking of doing another 'operation': Dinesh Gundu Rao
Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao speaking to ANI in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of by-polls to 15 Assembly constituencies in Karanataka, senior Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao on Tuesday hit out at the BJP claiming that they are going to be defeated in the elections and if they will try to do another 'operation' people will not tolerate it. "The survey reports say that they (BJP) are not going to get the numbers. So they are thinking of doing another operation. But I am warning BJP that people will not tolerate this. If they try to do this again, then I think there will be a huge reaction and things will go out of control in the state. There will be very serious consequences," Rao said while speaking to ANI.

Being asked about BJP's door to door campaign in the state, he said: "Today there is a totally negative approach against those people who have betrayed and defected. People know that they have indulged in immorality and are ethically wrong. People want to teach them a lesson." "I hope people of Karnataka teach a lesson that BJP's unconstitutional activities come to a halt," he added.

The Congress leader further alleged that the BJP is destroying the very own fabric of democracy. Responding to reports that Congress will join hands with JD(S) after December 9, he said that his party is contesting alone on all 15 seats.

"After the results, we will see what we have to do. For now, we have to bring all the seats to our fold," he said. On December 1, former Karnataka deputy chief minister G Parameshwara had said that there is a possibility of Congress-JDS alliance in Karnataka after the bypoll results.

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge also hinted that Congress is not averse to ally with JDS. The by-elections for 15 out of 17 seats in Karnataka are slated to be held on December 5. The results will be declared on December 9. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

HDFC NetBanking, MobileBanking services still not working; bank responds

Wentworth Season 8 update: All good news we have including more on Season 9

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Australia drawn in Argentina's group at Copa America

Australia were drawn in Argentinas group for the 2020 Copa America on Tuesday while Asian champions Qatar will face Colombia and holders Brazil. The 12-team tournament, which runs from June 12 to July 12, includes all 10 teams from South Am...

UPDATE 1-Nunes, top intelligence panel Republican, had frequent contact with Giuliani, call records show

U.S. President Donald Trumps personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, often spoke to Representative Devin Nunes, the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, as Giuliani peddled unproven allegations at the heart of the Trump impeachment i...

US Congresses passes Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act

The United States Congress has passed the Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act, which among other things, proposes that America redirects resources to address the mass internment of over 1,000,000 Uyghurs and other Muslim ethnic minorities in Chi...

UN peacekeepers continue to patrol following violence in South Sudan

Peacekeepers have been sent to the northern Lakes region in South Sudan in a bid to deter further violence between communities there, the UN Mission in the country, UNMISS, said on Tuesday.The 75 Nepalese blue helmets have been temporarily ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019