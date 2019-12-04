Vijay Goel should be BJP's Delhi CM candidate, says Digvijay

Congress leader Digvijay Singh on Wednesday suggested in Rajya Sabha that Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri should recommend that the prime minister name Vijay Goel as the BJP chief ministerial candidate in Delhi, leaving members amused and even evoking chuckles in the House. Singh, who spoke immediately after Goel during a debate on the bill to grant ownership rights to residents living in 1,731 unauthorised colonies in Delhi, said that city BJP unit Manoj Tiwari cannot stake claim to be the CM candidate and Goel is the "natural choice" for it.

"After this speech of Vijay Goel, now I would request minister Hardev Singh Puri ji to recommend to the prime minister to make him the chief ministerial canidate in Delhi," said Singh as Goel sat in the House. In his speech, Goel attacked the AAP government in Delhi, alleging that it has done nothing in the last five years for the residents.

When some BJP members tried to interrupt him, Digvijay Singh said Goel has a right to claim the post. "I am saying this in favour of Vijay Goel. Manoj Tiwari cannot stake claim to be CM canddate. It is yours (Goel)(main to Vijay Goel ji ki paksh me bol raha hu ki Manoj Tiwari jo hai wo mukhyamantri ke davedaar nahi ho sakte hain. Ye hak apka banta hai)," said Singh.

Legislative Assembly elections in Delhi will be held in Delhi in early 2020. The upper house was debating the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Recognition of Property Rights of Residents in Unauthorised Colonies) Bill, 2019, which was later passed by voice vote.

The proposal to grant ownership rights is applicable to 1,797 identified unauthorised colonies spread over 175 square-km of the national capital inhabited by people from lower income groups..

