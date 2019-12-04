Left Menu
Development News Edition

Modi govt to extend all benefits to OBCs in J-K, Ladakh: BJP

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jammu
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 19:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 19:02 IST
Modi govt to extend all benefits to OBCs in J-K, Ladakh: BJP

The benefits being enjoyed by Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in the rest of the country would be extended to the community members living in the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, the BJP said on Wednesday. The assurance was given by a group of BJP's national OBC leaders led by vice president OBC Morcha and in-charge J and K Prem Krishan Arya during a meeting with party's Jammu and Kashmir OBC Morcha here, a party release said.

National office secretary, BJP OBC Morcha, Sanjay Chouhan; national in-charge and national IT and social media in-charge, BJP OBC Morcha, Veera Madhviraj Achari Ceepelli also addressed the meeting. "We assure the residents of both the newly formed UTs that the Modi government is committed to the welfare of all the neglected classes and will assure that justice be accorded to OBCs at all costs," Arya said.

He said all the "rights" which were denied to the erstwhile J and K state in the past 70 years would be given now. "We welcome the abrogation of Articles 370 and have strong faith that the step will strengthen the resolve of the Modi government to develop J and K and Ladakh on the modern lines," Arya said.

He said the OBC Morcha national leaders are meeting the prime minister shortly for discussing vital issues related to the community members throughout the country and the issues of J and K and Ladakh UTs would be highlighted on priority basis. Highlighting various steps taken by the Centre for the welfare of the OBCs in the country, he said it is only due to the sincere efforts of the prime minister that the community is given due benefits.

"The Modi government is committed for the welfare of the community," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

Wentworth Season 8 update: All good news we have including more on Season 9

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 5-Senior China diplomat visits South Korea to re-set ties

South Korea said it would seek Chinas help to denuclearise the Korean peninsula as one of Beijings most senior diplomats arrived in Seoul on Wednesday to repair ties that soured over the deployment of U.S. anti-missile systems in 2017. Maki...

Brazil could lose its U.N. vote due to debt

Brazil is in danger of losing its vote at the cash-strapped United Nations if it does not pay some of the 400 million it owes, U.N. and Brazilian officials said.Of Brazils 415.8 million bills, 143 million is owed for 2019, they said. Under ...

Arunachal Pradesh govt takes note of decreasing wetland coverage

HIGHLIGHTSArunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has expressed concern over the decreasing area of wetlands of the state.He directed environment and forest departments officials to conduct a survey and map all water bodies in the stat...

SC allows additional terminal at Agra airport, forbids increase in air traffic

The Supreme Court Wednesday permitted building of an additional terminal at airport in Agra near Taj Mahal but made it clear that it would not allow increase in air traffic on the airfield as that will be hazardous to environment and asked ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019