Chidambaram joins elite club of Cong leaders on bail: Sambit

  • Jamshedpur
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 20:33 IST
  • Created: 04-12-2019 20:33 IST
BJP leader Sambit Patra on Wednesday ridiculed the Congress leaders for 'celebrating' the release of former home minister P Chidambaram on bail in a corruption case, saying "another Congress leader joined the out-on-bail-club". "It is a classic case of celebrating corruption cases by the Congress. Today, Chidambaram has joined an elite club "OOBC" (out-on-bail-club)," the BJP spokesperson said at a press conference here.

"AICC president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Shashi Tharoor and (former Haryana chief minister) Bhupendra Singh Hooda are out on bail," Patra said. The BJP leader mocked the Congress saying "it is BJP- led government's 'vikas gadi' versus Congresss 'bail gadi'.

The Congress-led opposition alliance, who had allegedly been involved in many scams earlier in the state, joined hands again in Jharkhand to loot mineral resources of the state as they had done during the former independent MLA Madhu Koda-led UPA government in the state, Patra alleged. On the current five-year rule of the Raghubar Das government in Jharkhand, Patra said the state government enacted domicile policy to provide employment to the local youth while the opposition parties, including the Congress, are opposing National Register of Citizens and Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

"They (opposition parties) do not recognise local people but recognise Bangladeshi infiltrators and Rohingyas," Patra alleged. The chief minister has provided stability, which is an important parameter to achieve the desired development and ending Naxalism in the state, the BJP leader said while appealing to the voters to retain the BJP government and maintain the "double-engine" government..

