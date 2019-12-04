Left Menu
Development News Edition

West Bengal BJP asks party leaders to campaign on CAB

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 21:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 21:03 IST
West Bengal BJP asks party leaders to campaign on CAB

Battered by the party's dismal performance in the recent by-polls, the West Bengal BJP unit on Wednesday asked its district units to start door-to-door campaign on Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, which aims at providing citizenship to non-Muslim refugees. The directive comes in the backdrop of the contentious citizenship bill, which has created strong resentment in the Northeastern states, is set to be tabled in Parliament with the Union Cabinet giving its clearance to the draft law.

The West Bengal BJP unit called an emergency meet of all district presidents and top leaders during the day. BJP national general secretary and West Bengal minder Kailash Vijayvargiya along with senior party leader Shiv Prakash were present at the meeting. Apart from discussing the issue of CAB, other organisational aspects of the party were also deliberated and leaders were told to fix lacunae ahead of the next year's civic polls.

"We have been asked to conduct door-to-door campaign from this month itself, once the bill is tabled and passed in Parliament. We have been told to reach out to each and every household of the area and blocks and speak to the people about CAB. We will also organize small street corner meetings and seminars to reach to the masses," a senior BJP leader said. With its pitch to implement NRC in West Bengal hitting the BJP hard in the recent by-polls in the state, the saffron party has decided to raise awareness on Citizenship (Amendment) Bill by conducting workshops and classes for cadres, another senior BJP leader said.

Ruling Trinamool Congress is opposed to both NRC and the CAB. The BJP scored a duck in the by-elections to Karimpur, Kaliaganj and Kharagpur Sadar Assembly seats, which was the saffron party's first electoral tussle with the TMC in the state since its impressive performance in the Lok Sabha polls.

"While analysing the by-poll results, we found that our cadres were not aware of the clauses of the CAB because of which they failed to spread the message... "So, party classes, workshops and seminars will be held at the booth-level to educate cadres about the bill.

TMC's misinformation campaign on the NRC will be countered by a positive campaign on CAB," he said. The publication of the final updated NRC (National Register of Citizens) in Assam, which left out over 19.6 lakh people, including over 12 lakh Hindus and Bengali Hindus, has changed the political narrative in West Bengal, with the TMC appearing to be in an advantageous position over the BJP, he added.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill or CAB, which aims to provide citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, has been slammed by several opposition parties as communal and divisive with Congress threatening to go to Supreme Court to challenge the proposed legislation. At a briefing of the cabinet meeting, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said the government has taken care of the interests of everyone and "the interest of India"..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

Wentworth Season 8 update: All good news we have including more on Season 9

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Ggn: Fake call centre busted; 14 held for duping people on pretext of jobs

Police have busted a fake call centre in Haryanas Gurgaon district and arrested 14 people, including eight woman, for allegedly duping unemployed youths on the pretext of getting them jobs in multinational companies, an official said on Wed...

Sale of MK-45 guns will improve India's capability to meet threats: Pentagon

The Pentagon said on Wednesday that the proposed sale of MK-45 naval guns to India will improve the countrys capability to meet current and future threats. The Trump Administration last month notified to the US Congress its determination to...

Soccer-UEFA president criticises VAR use, says football needs uncertainty

Football needs uncertainty, the head of European soccer body UEFA said on Wednesday, as he criticized the way VAR technology had changed the character of football matches. Aleksander Ceferin said that UEFA would propose soccers rulemaking I...

Trump 'willing to compromise' US security, invited foreign interference in polls: Dem leader

President Donald Trump risked national security by directly and explicitly inviting foreign interference to benefit his 2020 reelection effort, a top Democratic Congressional leader claimed on Wednesday as hearings opened to draw up impeach...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019