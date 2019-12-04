Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chidambaram reaches Sonia Gandhi's residence in Delhi

Shortly after being released from Tihar jail, former union minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday reached the residence of the party's interim president Sonia Gandhi.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 21:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 21:17 IST
Chidambaram reaches Sonia Gandhi's residence in Delhi
P Chidambaram reaches Sonia Gandhi's residence in New Delhi.. Image Credit: ANI

Shortly after being released from Tihar jail, former union minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday reached the residence of the party's interim president Sonia Gandhi. He was accompanied by his son Karti Chidambaram to meet Gandhi at her residence on 10 Janpath.

P Chidambaram was released from Tihar jail in the evening after the Supreme Court granted him bail earlier today in the INX Media case registered by the ED. The apex court set aside the Delhi High Court's order which had refused to grant bail to Chidambaram and directed him not to tamper with evidence and influence witnesses in the case.

Chidambaram shall not give a press interview and not make public statements with regard to this case, the court ordered, while directing him to furnish a bail bond of Rs 2 lakh plus two sureties of the same amount. Chidambaram had sought the bail in a case pertaining to the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during his tenure as the Finance Minister.

The CBI had registered a corruption case in this regard in May 2017. Later that year, the ED also lodged a money laundering case against him. The Congress leader was first arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on August 21 this year in the INX Media corruption case but was granted bail by the Supreme Court two months later.

He was arrested by the ED in the money laundering case on October 16. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

Wentworth Season 8 update: All good news we have including more on Season 9

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Drug protections to ease in USMCA trade deal -Mexico official

Protections for biologic drugs will be reduced drastically in a new North American trade deal, a senior Mexican official said on Wednesday, in what would be a significant setback for major U.S. pharmaceutical companies.In a column for Mexic...

UPDATE 2-Euro zone bond yields inch up on U.S.-China trade hopes

Euro zone government debt yields rose on Wednesday, retracing some of the previous days steep falls, as reports the United States and China were edging nearer to a preliminary deal to end their trade war fuelled a broad sell-off in safe ass...

Italy places more migrants round Europe, Salvini focuses on economy

Italy has increased relocation of migrants around Europe, official figures showed on Wednesday, reducing frictions around the issue and enabling far-right leader Matteo Salvini to steer his focus more onto the economy.Interior Ministry data...

Cong accuses govt of hatching 'big conspiracy' against Chidambaram

The Congress on Wednesday asserted that truth has prevailed after the Supreme Court granted bail to former Union finance minister P Chidambaram in the INX-Media case and accused the government of hatching a big conspiracy against him for be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019