Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ker Guv says varsities made mistakes; Cong demands Education

  • PTI
  • |
  • Thiruvai
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 22:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 22:53 IST
Ker Guv says varsities made mistakes; Cong demands Education

Days after the opposition Congress led UDF raised allegations against the functioning of various varsities in Kerala, Governor Mohammed Arif Khan on Wednesday admitted that "some errors" had been committed. However, Khan, who is also the chancellor of the universities, said the varsities on realising their mistakes, had withdrawn their decisions.

Opposition had raised the allegation of mark moderation given to some students in the universities and had demanded the resignation of Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel, holding him responsible for the decisions taken. The UDF had been attacking Jaleel over various issues, including grant of marks through 'adalats' and providing excess marks through moderation.

There was also allegation that the minister's private secretary had represented him at an adalat, which was agaisnt rules. When asked about the opposition allegation on Jaleel's interference, the Governor said said he has not come across such reports.

"I don't think he (minister)interfered in any thing, nor his secretary. When I got some representations concerned with certain decisions of the varsities, I sought (from varsities) a report. I actually sought report twice. Then they (universities) realised that what they had done was wrong. They had withdrawn certain decisions also," he told reporters.

The Governor also said that he has called a meeting of all Vice Chancellors on December 16 to discuss various matters related to varsities in the state. He said the state has a legacy of education which must not be diluted and the reputation of the universities must not be tarnished.

"Kerala has a great reputation in education. And we must uphold that reputation, promote it. We have no right, nobody has a right to do anything which causes any harm to that reputation. "All of us despite political differences, must ensure that the Kerala's educational reputation must not be diluted," he said.

Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly Ramesh Chennithala once again reiterated his demand for Jaleel's resignation, saying the Governor's comments on wrong decisions taken by the universities vindicated their stand. "Now it has been proven that our arguments were true.

Minister who is the pro-chancellor has no authority to intervene in the daily affairs of the university. But Jaleel is intervening in all matters of the universities. Nepotism and corruption are involved in all these," the Congress leader alleged..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Greece "registers disagreement" with Libya-Turkey maritime accord

Greece said on Wednesday it opposed an accord reached by Turkey and Libya to define their maritime boundaries, but said it and Ankara - both members of NATO - were committed to talks on confidence-building measures. Libya and Turkey signed ...

South Africa's president says SAA must enter business rescue - sources

South Africas President Cyril Ramaphosa has instructed the government to urgently put its failing state-owned national airline SAA into a business rescue, a deputy minister told Reuters.News channel SABC also reported that SAA would have to...

UPDATE 1-Instagram to collect ages in leap for youth safety, alcohol ads

Facebook Incs Instagram said it will require birthdates from all new users starting on Wednesday, expanding the audience for ads for alcohol and other age-restricted products while offering new safety measures for younger users. Until now, ...

First period in school: award-winning UK film upends bloody shame

By Molly Millar LONDON, Dec 4 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The award-winning short film, My Time, was inspired by seeing a friend being bullied at school for having a period stain on her clothes, its director Giulia Gandini said on Tuesday....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019