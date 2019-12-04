Ker Guv says varsities made mistakes; Cong demands Education

Days after the opposition Congress led UDF raised allegations against the functioning of various varsities in Kerala, Governor Mohammed Arif Khan on Wednesday admitted that "some errors" had been committed. However, Khan, who is also the chancellor of the universities, said the varsities on realising their mistakes, had withdrawn their decisions.

Opposition had raised the allegation of mark moderation given to some students in the universities and had demanded the resignation of Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel, holding him responsible for the decisions taken. The UDF had been attacking Jaleel over various issues, including grant of marks through 'adalats' and providing excess marks through moderation.

There was also allegation that the minister's private secretary had represented him at an adalat, which was agaisnt rules. When asked about the opposition allegation on Jaleel's interference, the Governor said said he has not come across such reports.

"I don't think he (minister)interfered in any thing, nor his secretary. When I got some representations concerned with certain decisions of the varsities, I sought (from varsities) a report. I actually sought report twice. Then they (universities) realised that what they had done was wrong. They had withdrawn certain decisions also," he told reporters.

The Governor also said that he has called a meeting of all Vice Chancellors on December 16 to discuss various matters related to varsities in the state. He said the state has a legacy of education which must not be diluted and the reputation of the universities must not be tarnished.

"Kerala has a great reputation in education. And we must uphold that reputation, promote it. We have no right, nobody has a right to do anything which causes any harm to that reputation. "All of us despite political differences, must ensure that the Kerala's educational reputation must not be diluted," he said.

Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly Ramesh Chennithala once again reiterated his demand for Jaleel's resignation, saying the Governor's comments on wrong decisions taken by the universities vindicated their stand. "Now it has been proven that our arguments were true.

Minister who is the pro-chancellor has no authority to intervene in the daily affairs of the university. But Jaleel is intervening in all matters of the universities. Nepotism and corruption are involved in all these," the Congress leader alleged..

