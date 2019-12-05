Stalin calls up Chidambaram, enquires about his health
DMK President MK Stalin on Thursday spoke to Congress leader P Chidambaram and enquired after his health, a day after the former Union Minister came out on bail in the INX media case. Stalin spoke to Chidambaram over the phone and enquired about his health, a DMK release said.
Chidambaram, 74, was granted bail by a three-judge Supreme Court bench after 105 days in custody. He was arrested by the CBI on August 21 in the INX-Media corruption case. On October 16, the Enforcement Directorate arrested him in the money-laundering case..
