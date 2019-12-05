K'taka by-polls: Deputy CM Laxman Savadi casts his vote at Athani constituency

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi exercised his franchise for the assembly by-polls at a polling booth in Athani constituency on Thursday morning. According to the Election Commission of India, Athani recorded 8.33 per cent voting till 9 am in the morning today.

The elections for 15 out of 17 seats are being held today since the poll body has withheld the elections for two seats -- Maski and Rajarajeshwari -- as petitions against these Assembly constituencies are pending in the Karnataka High Court. These by-polls are crucial for all three major parties - BJP, Congress and JD(S) - contesting them. Apart from BJP and Congress which have fielded candidates in each of the 15 seats, there are over 100 independents. JD(S) is contesting on 12 seats going to the by-polls today. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)