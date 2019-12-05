Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Israel's foreign minister says he hopes Corbyn loses British election

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Jerusalem
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 15:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 15:10 IST
UPDATE 1-Israel's foreign minister says he hopes Corbyn loses British election
File photo Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Israel's foreign minister said on Thursday that he hopes Jeremy Corbyn loses next week's British election, citing allegations of anti-Semitism buffeting the Labour Party leader. With Israel in political disarray of its own after two inconclusive elections, the British contest has elicited few comments from Israeli leaders despite deep concern among British Jews over Corbyn and media reports that some might opt to emigrate if he wins.

Last week, Foreign Minister Israel Katz said the Israeli government had not discussed the prospect of Corbyn's election or the future of intelligence and security ties with Britain should the veteran pro-Palestinian campaigner become its leader. But pressed on the issue in an Israeli Army Radio interview on Thursday, Katz was more forthcoming as the Dec. 12 ballot approaches.

"I won't meddle in internal elections but I personally hope that he won't be elected, with this whole wave of anti-Semitism...I hope the other side wins," he said. Labour Party spokesmen did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Katz played down the prospect that security relations with Britain, which include intelligence sharing over Islamist militant activity, would necessarily be degraded should Corbyn take office. "Leaders don't harm their country's own interests so fast. But we will, of course, discuss these things if they occur," Katz said.

Corbyn has rejected allegations of anti-Semitism - last week Britain's chief rabbi accused him of failing to stem the "poison" gripping Labour - while holding to policies that rile Israel. Last year, Corbyn said he would recognize a Palestinian state if elected. In a speech on Sunday, he pledged increased oversight of British arms exports to Israel in the name of not fuelling its conflict with the Palestinians.

On Tuesday, Corbyn made a direct apology for not doing enough to tackle anti-Semitism in his party. "Obviously I'm very sorry for everything that has happened," he said. "But I want to make this clear, I am dealing with it, I have dealt with it."

Polls have shown Labour trailing Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party. And for now, Israel does not appear to be bracing for an influx of British Jewish immigrants. Asked about this possibility, its Immigration Ministry said in a brief statement only that it "is prepared to take in immigrants from all over the world and welcomes immigration in any political situation".

The quasi-governmental Jewish Agency for Israel, which handles immigration requests abroad, said 507 British Jews moved to Israel between January and October, an 8% rise compared with the same period in 2018. Yigal Palmor, the agency's head of international relations, played down any sense that Corbyn's candidacy was a major spur for British Jews to leave.

"We have no solid findings to show an increase in British immigration (due to the elections). What we have are more general indications - more discussions of the option," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Jason Momoa apologises to Chris Pratt after criticising his use of plastic water bottles

Jason Momoa publically apologised to Pratt after his comment on his co-star using plastic water bottles went viral. The 40-year-old actor hopped on Instagram to post a public apology with a picture that showed Momoa and his children posing ...

Pompeo says US warns partners of risks from "untrusted" 5G networks"

The United States has spent the past couple years working to make sure its allies around the world are aware of the risks of working with companies such as Huawei, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters in Lisbon on Thursday. The Uni...

CCTV cameras, panic buttons, GPS to be installed in DTC and cluster buses: Delhi CM

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said his government will install CCTV cameras, panic buttons and GPS in the existing 5,500 DTC and cluster buses.Addressing a press conference here, the chief minister said three CCTV cameras...

SEMrush Hosted the Biggest International Digital Marketing Show in India

SEMrush, the leading online visibility management platform hosted the biggest International Digital marketing show in India today at the Sheraton Grande Whitefield Hotel Convenon Center. SEMrush Marketing Show brought together insightful ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019