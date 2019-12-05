Left Menu
Chidambaram violated SC's bail conditions by commenting on INX Media case, claims Javadekar

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Thursday claimed that Congress leader P Chidambaram violated the conditions laid out by the Supreme Court while granting him bail in the INX Media case.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 15:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 15:31 IST
Chidambaram violated SC's bail conditions by commenting on INX Media case, claims Javadekar
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar speaking to reporters in New Delhi on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Thursday claimed that Congress leader P Chidambaram violated the conditions laid out by the Supreme Court while granting him bail in the INX Media case. "Chidambaram violated the conditions laid by the court while granting him bail on the very first day. While granting bail, the court said that he will not make any public statement on the case, but today, he gave a statement that -- my record as a minister is very clear," Javadekar told media persons here.

He said that the former Finance Minister's statement was in violation of the court's conditions as he sought to give self-certificate of innocence in a money laundering case related to the INX Media case. "This is the case that he was involved in corruption while he was a minister and he is giving self-certification that he was innocent. This is a violation of the court's conditions," Javadekar said.

On Wednesday, the apex court granted bail to Chidambaram and set aside a Delhi High Court order refusing to grant bail to him. While granting bail, the court directed the Congress leader not to give press interviews and make public statements with regard to this case.

Chidambaram is accused of irregularities pertaining to the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during his tenure as the Finance Minister. The CBI had registered a corruption case in this regard in May 2017. Later that year, the ED also lodged a money laundering case against him.

The Congress leader was first arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on August 21 this year in the INX Media corruption case but was granted bail by the Supreme Court two months later. He was arrested by the ED in the money laundering case on October 16. (ANI)

