Rajya Sabha briefly adjourned amid uproar by opposition over Unnao rape survivor set ablaze

The Rajya Sabha adjourned for half-an-hour on Thursday amid an uproar by the opposition parties, mainly the Congress, over the incident of the Unnao rape survivor set ablaze in Uttar Pradesh. Opposition parties raised the issue as soon as the House resumed in the afternoon to consider The Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

Congress leader Anand Sharma urged Deputy Chairman Harivansh to at least listen to the opposition members who wanted to discuss the incident of the attack on the Unnao rape survivor. The deputy chairman did not pay any heed to the opposition members and asked K K Ragesh of the CPI(M) to move a resolution to disapprove the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019 promulgated on September 20, 2019.

The bill and the resolution were scheduled to be moved and discussed together. While the opposition members kept on raising the issue loudly, the deputy chairman asked Ragesh to proceed with the resolution.

Ragesh replied that he could not move the resolution and asked him to bring the House to order. The deputy chairman then adjourned the House for half-an-hour (till 2:38PM).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)