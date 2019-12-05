Left Menu
RS sets up informal group to study issues related to pornographic content on internet

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday announced that a 14-member informal group will study issues related to pornographic content on internet and social media platforms. The group, which will be coordinated by Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, will prepare its report within one month, he said.

Naidu constituted the informal group after several members during the zero hour last week expressed concern on how children were being affected by pornographic content on internet and social media platforms "After studying the matter and discussion with members, I have decided to give one month time to an informal group to look into the issue," Naidu said.

The group will comprise of 14 members from across all parties and will be coordinated by Congress member Jairam Ramesh, he said. Other members can also share information related to this issue with the group, the chairman said.

Naidu said the group will prepare an "informal report" after discussing about the issues related to pornographic content on internet and social media platforms with civil society groups, compulsory emergency responsive teams and social media companies. "We will discuss later how to take it forward," he added.

The 14-member informal group includes Tiruchi Siva (DMK) Jaya Bachchan (SP), Amar Patnaik (BJD), Derek O'Brien (TMC), Vandana Chavan (NCP), Roopa Ganguly (BJP), M V Rajeev Gowda (Cong), Kahkashan Parveen (JD-U), Rajeev Chandrasekhar (BJP), Sanjay Singh (AAP), Vijila Sathyananth (AIADMK) and Vinay Sahasrabuddhe (BJP) and Amee Yajnik (Cong).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

