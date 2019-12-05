Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajiv Gandhi didn't call Army for 3 days, had no intention to stop 1984 Sikh massacre: Harsimrat Badal

Union Minister Harsimart Kaur Badal on Thursday claimed that late prime minister Rajiv Gandhi did not call the Army for three days and let the 1984 Sikh massacre happen as he had no intention of stopping it.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Dewas (Madhya Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 18:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 18:44 IST
Rajiv Gandhi didn't call Army for 3 days, had no intention to stop 1984 Sikh massacre: Harsimrat Badal
Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal speaking to reporters in Dewas on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister Harsimart Kaur Badal on Thursday claimed that late prime minister Rajiv Gandhi did not call the Army for three days and let the 1984 Sikh massacre happen as he had no intention of stopping it. Harsimart's reaction comes a day after former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh said that the Sikh massacre of 1984 in Delhi could have been avoided had the then Home Minister Narsimha Rao acted upon the advice of Inder Kumar Gujral.

"The massacre which happened in 1984 happened in the regime of Rajiv Gandhi. They did not call the Army for three days and let the massacre of Sikhs continue, they had no intention of stopping it," Badal told reporters here. Badal further said that the 1984 anti-Sikh riots were a blot on the Congress party which could never be removed. She said, "The people who were involved in the riots are being offered the position of the chief minister. Rahul Gandhi used to say that Congress had no role to play but now the former prime minister from their side is saying it."

She went on to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for forming a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to ensure delivery of justice in the long-pending case. "I think the Gandhi family should apologise and I am proud that our Prime Minister Narendra Modi formed an SIT to ensure justice in the case, which led to the conviction of Congress leaders like Sajjan Kumar," Badal said.

Speaking at an event organised to remember former prime minister Gujral on his 100th birth anniversary, Singh had said, "When the sad event of 1984 took place, Gujral ji that very evening went to the then Home Minister Narsimha Rao and said to him that the situation is so grim that it is necessary for the government to call the army at the earliest. If that advice would have been heeded perhaps the massacre that took place in 1984 could have been avoided". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Supplementary budget tabled in U'khand assembly

The Uttarakhand government on Thursday tabled its first supplementary grant budget, totaling Rs 2533.90 crore, for the financial year 2019-2020 in the state Assembly. Through its supplementary budget, the government sought a grant of Rs 160...

UPDATE 2-Pelosi instructs House panel to draft articles of impeachment against Trump

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday said she has instructed the House Judiciary Committee to draft articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump over his effort to pressure Ukraine to investigate a politi...

Allcargo to buy 44% in Gati for Rs 416 cr

Allcargo Logistics, the largest integrated logistics solutions provider in the private sector, on Thursday said it will acquire around 44 percent stake in Gati for nearly Rs 416 crore, marking its foray into the express logistics market. U...

Most victims of Sudan fire tragedy belonged to Tamil Nadu, UP, Bihar: Indian Embassy

Most of the Indians hospitalized or reported missing after the LPG tanker blast at a ceramics factory in Sudan belonged to Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar, and authorities are trying to ascertain the identities of the victims, official...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019