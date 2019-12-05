Future strategy on political situation to be taken after release of party leaders: NC

The National Conference on Thursday said a call on the future strategy on overall political situation post abrogation of Article 370 provisions would be taken by the party working committee after the release of the leadership from detention. It added that no party functionary is accredited to dwell upon these issues before that.

NC provincial president Devender Singh Rana said, "A call regarding future strategy would be taken by the working committee of the party after the release of political leaders." On the 114th birth anniversary of party founder Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, the NC adopted a unanimous resolution urging the Centre to win the hearts and minds of people in Jammu and Kashmir by reaching out to them and understanding their aspirations.

The resolution demanded the release of all political leaders including three former chief ministers. Rana expressed concern over continued detention of the NC leadership for four months nowand said slapping of the Public Safety Act against Farooq Abdullah is "most unfortunate, painful and highly deplorable".

"The National Conference will emerge like a phoenix because of its deep connect with the people," he said. He demanded the status of minister of state for BDC chairpersons as it will enable them to effectively monitor and ensure implementation of various schemes and programmes.

Rana also demanded restoration of internet services across Jammu and Kashmir, saying lack of the facility has adversely impacted traders, students, professionals and all other segments of society.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)