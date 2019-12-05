Left Menu
Development News Edition

Some NCP leaders who joined BJP ahead of polls eye homecoming

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 20:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 20:01 IST
Some NCP leaders who joined BJP ahead of polls eye homecoming

Some NCP leaders, who joined the BJP ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly polls, have met party chief Sharad Pawar over their possible return to the fold, but no decision has been made on it yet, the ruling partner's chief spokesperson Nawab Malik said on Thursday. Malik, however, did not name any leader who is willing to return to the NCP after defecting to the BJP in run-up to the October 21 Assembly election.

"Some of the leaders who had switched allegiance to the BJP ahead of the election met Pawar Saheb (to discuss their possible return to the party). "But no decision has been taken yet (on inducting them back into the NCP fold)," Malik said.

Among the key NCP leaders who had jumped the ship ahead of the election included Ganesh Naik, MLA Shivendrasinh Bhosale and Vaibhav Pichad, among others. Amid reports of some BJP MLAs being in touch with the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi of the Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress, Malik claimed it implies the 'Modi wave' has weakened across the country, while the Amit Shah-led party's strength is also on the wane in Maharashtra.

The BJP has already dismissed the reports..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Parliamentary Committee on Urban Development held meeting on pollution

The Parliamentary Committee on urban development held a meeting on Thursday on the issue of pollution. Among the revelations made in the committee is the report by the Indian Council of Medical Research ICMR that says respiratory-related di...

Authorities say at least 28 killed in landslides in Burundi

Nairobi, Dec 5 AP Authorities in Burundi say at least 28 people have been killed in landslides after heavy rains and that toll could grow with many people missing. A local official in Mugina commune, Desire Ndagijimana says 28 bodies have b...

Pakistan apprehends 18 Indian fishermen off Gujarat coast

The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency PMSA on Wednesday apprehended 18 Indian fishermen and seized three fishing boats off the Gujarat coast, a fishermens association said here on Thursday. The PMSA apprehended the fishermen near the inter...

U.S. House panel to hear presentations on impeachment evidence on Monday

The U.S. House Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing on Monday to receive presentations on evidence in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, the panels chairman announced on Thursday.Counsels representing both Democrats and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019