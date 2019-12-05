Left Menu
UK PM Johnson's Conservatives add 3.6 mln pounds to election war-chest

Britain's ruling Conservatives received 3.6 million pounds ($4.62 million) in political donations in the week to Nov. 26, while the main opposition Labour Party received 522,000 pounds, Electoral Commission data showed on Thursday.

The data covers individual donations over 7,500 pounds.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

