UK PM Johnson's Conservatives add 3.6 mln pounds to election war-chest
Britain's ruling Conservatives received 3.6 million pounds ($4.62 million) in political donations in the week to Nov. 26, while the main opposition Labour Party received 522,000 pounds, Electoral Commission data showed on Thursday.
The data covers individual donations over 7,500 pounds.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Britain
- Conservatives
- Labour Party
- Electoral Commission
ALSO READ
Australian unis cut ties with Britain's Prince Andrew
UPDATE 4-Hong Kong students' sewer escape thwarted; row with Britain grows
Murray digs deep at Davis Cup to give Britain lead over Holland
FACTBOX-What are Britain's pro-EU Liberal Democrats promising in election?
Tennis-Murray claws out victory to give Britain lead, Serbia win