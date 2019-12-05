Trump criticizes Iran over crackdown on protesters
U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday criticized Tehran for cracking down on protests and said the United States will stand with protesters in Iran.
Trump made the comments to reporters ahead of a meeting at the White House with the permanent representatives of the United Nations Security Council.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
