Left Menu
Development News Edition

Impeachment move attempt to overturn results of free, fair election: WH

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 00:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 00:05 IST
Impeachment move attempt to overturn results of free, fair election: WH

The move of the opposition Democratic party to impeach US President Donald Trump is a blatant and partisan action to overturn the results of a free and fair elections, the White House said on Thursday. Alleging that Trump has abused power, undermined national security and jeopardised the integrity of the elections, Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi announced that the US president "leaves us no choice but to act" by going ahead with the process to impeach him.

"Democrats' sham impeachment is a blatant, purely partisan attempt to overturn the results of a free and fair election. By their own admission, Democrats say they have to 'impeach the President' because they cannot defeat him at the ballot box," White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said. Democrats believe that Trump has abused the power of his office and his conversation with the Ukrainian president is a key instance of that.

Trump has denied the allegations, saying he did no wrong. He asserts that his call with his Ukrainian counterpart on July 25 was perfect. However, the Democrats through a series of public and closed-door hearings have produced a report of his alleged wrong doings and are now in the process of preparing a charge sheet for impeachment that would be put to vote in the House where they enjoy a majority.

The White House said the Democrats and its leaders are abusing their power. "Democrats in Congress have clearly abused their power. Democrats in Congress have lied to the American people. Democrats in Congress have made a mockery of the law," Grisham said. "How many Democrats will join her driving right off the cliff with this illegitimate impeachment hoax? Speaker Pelosi's instruction to advance this impeachment process – one that has violated every precedent - moves this Country toward the most partisan and illegitimate subversion of the Constitution in our history," she said after Pelosi announced her go ahead for the impeachment.

"At this morning's press conference, Speaker Pelosi could have announced a vote on the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement that would immediately help America’s farmers, ranchers, businesses, and workers; or outlined a plan to work with the President to lower prescription drug prices; or addressed our Nation’s infrastructure. Instead, she did exactly what she always does -- ignore the needs of the American people and advance her selfish political desires," Grisham said. Earlier, Trump slammed the Democrats for their latest announcement on impeachment.

"...This will mean that the beyond important and seldom used act of Impeachment will be used routinely to attack future Presidents. That is not what our Founders had in mind. The good thing is that the Republicans have NEVER been more united. We will win!" Trump tweeted soon after Pelosi's announcement. "The Do Nothing, Radical Left Democrats have just announced that they are going to seek to Impeach me over NOTHING," Trump tweeted.

"They already gave up on the ridiculous Mueller 'stuff,' so now they hang their hats on two totally appropriate (perfect) phone calls with the Ukrainian President," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

CSIR and BHEL sign MoU to commercialization on large scale

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Peru and U.S. close to signing deal to counter Chinese influence in region -diplomat

Peru and Washington are in the final stages of talks on a deal to promote American investments in the South American country as part of a U.S. initiative to counter Chinese influence in the region, a Peruvian diplomat told Reuters.The Unite...

Saudi Aramco shares priced at top of range in world's biggest IPO

State-owned oil giant Saudi Aramco has priced its initial public offering IPO at the top of its indicative range, the company said on Thursday, making it the worlds biggest flotation by raising more than Alibabas 25 billion listing in 2014....

UGC regulations on minimum qualifications for teachers' appointment may be amended: HRD ministry

The UGC regulations on minimum qualifications for appointment of teachers and other academic staff in universities and colleges may be amended, the HRD ministry said on Thursday after its officials held a meeting with office-bearers of Delh...

ON THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL-The election diet: sausage rolls, brownies and flapjack

Britain holds an election on Dec. 12, a political gamble by Prime Minister Boris Johnson who sees it as his best chance to break the deadlock in parliament over Brexit.The parties are on the campaign trail, travelling the length and breadth...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019