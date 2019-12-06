Impeachment move attempt to overturn results of free, fair election: WH

The move of the opposition Democratic party to impeach US President Donald Trump is a blatant and partisan action to overturn the results of a free and fair elections, the White House said on Thursday. Alleging that Trump has abused power, undermined national security and jeopardised the integrity of the elections, Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi announced that the US president "leaves us no choice but to act" by going ahead with the process to impeach him.

"Democrats' sham impeachment is a blatant, purely partisan attempt to overturn the results of a free and fair election. By their own admission, Democrats say they have to 'impeach the President' because they cannot defeat him at the ballot box," White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said. Democrats believe that Trump has abused the power of his office and his conversation with the Ukrainian president is a key instance of that.

Trump has denied the allegations, saying he did no wrong. He asserts that his call with his Ukrainian counterpart on July 25 was perfect. However, the Democrats through a series of public and closed-door hearings have produced a report of his alleged wrong doings and are now in the process of preparing a charge sheet for impeachment that would be put to vote in the House where they enjoy a majority.

The White House said the Democrats and its leaders are abusing their power. "Democrats in Congress have clearly abused their power. Democrats in Congress have lied to the American people. Democrats in Congress have made a mockery of the law," Grisham said. "How many Democrats will join her driving right off the cliff with this illegitimate impeachment hoax? Speaker Pelosi's instruction to advance this impeachment process – one that has violated every precedent - moves this Country toward the most partisan and illegitimate subversion of the Constitution in our history," she said after Pelosi announced her go ahead for the impeachment.

"At this morning's press conference, Speaker Pelosi could have announced a vote on the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement that would immediately help America’s farmers, ranchers, businesses, and workers; or outlined a plan to work with the President to lower prescription drug prices; or addressed our Nation’s infrastructure. Instead, she did exactly what she always does -- ignore the needs of the American people and advance her selfish political desires," Grisham said. Earlier, Trump slammed the Democrats for their latest announcement on impeachment.

"...This will mean that the beyond important and seldom used act of Impeachment will be used routinely to attack future Presidents. That is not what our Founders had in mind. The good thing is that the Republicans have NEVER been more united. We will win!" Trump tweeted soon after Pelosi's announcement. "The Do Nothing, Radical Left Democrats have just announced that they are going to seek to Impeach me over NOTHING," Trump tweeted.

"They already gave up on the ridiculous Mueller 'stuff,' so now they hang their hats on two totally appropriate (perfect) phone calls with the Ukrainian President," he said.

