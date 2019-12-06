Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-German Social Democrats give Merkel coalition a chance

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 23:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 23:51 IST
UPDATE 3-German Social Democrats give Merkel coalition a chance

Germany's Social Democrats (SPD) voted on Friday to give their coalition with Chancellor Angela Merkel a chance of survival, setting out relatively modest demands as their price for staying in government with the conservatives. At a party conference, delegates appointed two critics of the coalition to jointly lead their party after months of turmoil and dismal performances in regional and European elections. Some party members want to quit government and rebuild in opposition.

In a show of hands, a large majority of delegates voted for conditions they will set out to Merkel's party to stay in government, including tougher climate protection measures, a rise in the minimum wage and investment in infrastructure. "This is a clear recommendation for how to act in the next weeks and months," senior party member Anke Rehlinger told delegates.

The conservatives say they will not renegotiate the 2018 coalition deal but the relatively modest demands set out by the SPD's new leaders appear to avoid a direct confrontation with Merkel's CDU/CSU bloc. A majority of delegates also voted explicitly against leaving the coalition.

Co-leader Saskia Esken said she was dubious about staying in the coalition but was ready to give it a chance. "I was, and am, sceptical about the future of this grand coalition. But with this resolution, we give the coalition a realistic chance of continuing - no more, no less," Esken said.

Merkel protege and CDU chief Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer congratulated the new leaders and said there was much to do. "For that, we need a clear commitment to our common task. We are ready for that," she tweeted.

Esken drew loud applause from delegates when she said the minimum wage must rise to at least 12 euros an hour from 9.19 euros. Her co-leader, Norbert Walter-Borjans, outlined a vision of a socially just country with clean air, digitalised industry and first-class education. Achieving this must take priority over rigidly adhering to self-imposed fiscal rules, he said.

BUDGET BATTLE Many conservatives are committed to achieving a balanced budget without issuing new debt.

"If we leave behind a lower debt level but the environment is poisoned, infrastructure is dilapidated and Germany has gone backwards technologically, it would be a far worse debt to hand on to the next generation," Walter-Borjans said. He also rapped the conservatives' stance on defence, saying the deployment of German troops "in as many places as possible in the world" was utterly wrong.

"That is the militarisation of foreign policy," he said. The delegates, from all Germany's federal states, formally endorsed last weekend's election by 426,000 SPD party members of Esken and Walter-Borjans as co-leaders.

They face a daunting task. An opinion poll on Thursday put the SPD on 13%, just off record lows and trailing the conservatives, Greens and far-right Alternative for Germany. Ditching the coalition could trigger a snap election or a minority government, unattractive options for both ruling parties and for many Germans.

Even the head of the SPD youth wing, Kevin Kuehnert, who has campaigned against the grand coalition, appealed to delegates to back the new leaders to hold talks with the conservatives. "They deserve our trust," he said.

( Editing by Gareth Jones and Giles Elgood)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Android One-certified Nokia 2.3 launched: Price, Specs, and availability

UPDATE 8-U.S. cracks down on Russian 'Evil Corp' hackers after $100 mln spree

Indian police shoot dead four men suspected of raping veterinarian in Hyderabad

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

US slaps sanctions on Iran-linked Iraqis over protest abuses

Washington, Dec 6 AFP The United States on Friday announced sanctions on three Iranian-linked Iraqi militia leaders for allegedly assisting the crackdown on demonstrations that have swept the country. The Iraqi people want their country bac...

Unnao rape victim who was set ablaze on way to court, dies at Delhi hospital

A 23-year-old rape victim, who was set ablaze by five men in Unnao district yesterday, succumbed to her injuries late night at Delhis Safdurjung hospital on Friday. She died at 11.40 pm. She suffered a cardiac arrest and doctor tried to res...

Panthers begin life post-Rivera in Atlanta

Change came swiftly this week for the Carolina Panthers. Coach Ron Rivera was dismissed just five days before a Sunday afternoon road game against the Atlanta Falcons.Neither team is in line to change its fortunes in regard to the big pictu...

Hyderabad T20I: Wicket was not the easiest to bat on, says KL Rahul

India opener KL Rahul, who played a knock of 62 runs in todays match where India clinched six-wicket victory over West Indies said that the wicket was not the easiest to bat on. It was not the easiest wicket to bat on. When you are chasing ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019