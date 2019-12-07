Left Menu
Mexican president praises Trump decision to delay terrorist designation for drug cartels

Mexicans President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday he welcomed U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to postpone the classification of drug cartels as terrorist groups, in consideration of Mexico's opinion.

"I welcome that he has taken our opinion into account. ... It was a very good decision today to defer the designation," Lopez Obrador told reporters.

