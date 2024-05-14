Left Menu

Office Superintendent dies after fire breaks out in Central Revenue Building in Delhi

"The fire broke out in room no. 325 and the adjoining room, primarily used for administrative purposes, after which an immediate evacuation was carried out and fire brigades were promptly called in," posted Income Tax India on X.

Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic fire incident in the Central Revenue Building in New Delhi, an office superintendent lost his life after he was trapped due to smoke on Tuesday. "The fire broke out in room no. 325 and the adjoining room, primarily used for administrative purposes, after which an immediate evacuation was carried out and fire brigades were promptly called in," posted Income Tax India on X.

Further, the tweet stated that no physical records had been damaged and there was no data loss pertaining to taxpayers as all Income Tax Returns are being filed online and all related proceedings are also being conducted electronically. Although the fire is now under control, the cause is being ascertained, further added the tweet.

The office superintendent was trapped due to smoke and lost his life, despite best efforts to save him. The Income Tax Department extended its deepest condolences to the bereaved family of the departed soul and is also ready to extend every assistance to his family in this hour of grief. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

