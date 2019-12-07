J'khand: 1 injured as cops open fire after group tries to

One person was injured on Saturday when security personnel opened fire on a group of men who tried to snatch weapons from them in Gumla's Sisai constituency, where polling is underway in the second phase of assembly elections. Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Murari Lal Meena said that personnel of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) had to open fire on the men, after they attempted to grab hold of their weapons near booth number 36 in Sisai constituency.

The injured person has been admitted to hospital and his condition is stated to be out of danger, said Meena, who is also the nodal officer for the assembly election-related security measures. The ADGP said polling is continuing peacefully and there is no other report of any untoward incident from anywhere else.

Sisai is among the 20 assembly constituencies to go to polls in the second of the five-phase elections..

