Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP MP seeks law for MPs to make details of foreign visits mandatory

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 07-12-2019 14:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-12-2019 14:34 IST
BJP MP seeks law for MPs to make details of foreign visits mandatory

With the BJP often targeting the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his "secret" foreign travels, a ruling party member has pitched for a law to make it mandatory for MPs to disclose the details of their overseas trips, including sources of funding and expenses incurred. BJP Member of Parliament G V L Narasimha Rao has introduced a private member's bill, the Representation of the People (Amendment) Bill, in Rajya Sabha, asserting that as public representatives MPs must make complete disclosure about their foreign travels, including those undertaken in their personal capacity.

"Foreign hospitality received in any manner from foreign governments or institutions must also be disclosed to the Chairman of Rajya Sabha or the Speaker of Lok Sabha as the case may be besides seeking prior permission from the Central government as per section 9 of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act," the bill says. Rao noted that lawmakers were issued guidelines in 2017 about sharing details of their foreign visits, including the ones in personal capacity, and the Parliament Affairs Ministry in July 2019 reiterated them through a communication.

However, most MPs have not adhered to the advisory in the absence of a statutory requirement, he noted, as he underlined the need for a law in this regard. "MPs are important public functionaries and transparency about their functioning, sources of their income and expenses is necessary to demonstrate their financial integrity. From time-to-time, Parliament has enacted legislation and framed rules to ensure that those elected to Parliament uphold the cherished ideal," he said.

Though private member's bills are rarely passed, a discussion on the proposed legislation will allow BJP members to attack the Congress as the ruling party has time and again attacked its leader Rahul Gandhi for his "secret" foreign trips. In October this year, the party at a press conference questioned his "frequent" foreign visits and the "secrecy" about them, asking if he was involved in some secret operation. It has argued that his foreign visits are a matter of public interest as he is a public representative.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Vulnerable Democrats in U.S. Congress eager to move beyond impeachment

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

UPDATE 8-U.S. cracks down on Russian 'Evil Corp' hackers after $100 mln spree

Android One-certified Nokia 2.3 launched: Price, Specs, and availability

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Indore: Lawyers at Mhow court attempt to thrash accused in minor's rape case

Lawyers at the Mhow court premises here on Saturday attempted to thrash an accused who was brought to the court in connection with a hearing in a rape case with a minor girl. As seen in a video from the courts premises, the accused persons ...

Unnao rape victim's father demands 'death by hanging or encounter' for culprits

The father of the deceased Unnao rape victim on Thursday demanded death for the culprits who had committed atrocities on his daughter, leading to her death. I demand the culprits who committed atrocities on my daughter to be hanged or encou...

Over 400 youths from J-K inducted into Army

Over 400 freshly-trained youths from Jammu and Kashmir were on Saturday recruited into the Army at a passing-out-parade here, the first such parade of the force after the erstwhile state became the Union territory. The passing-out-parade of...

Soccer-Qatar's Education City Stadium not to host Club World Cup games - FIFA

Qatars Education City Stadium will not host matches during the FIFA Club World Cup this month after the official opening of the venue was postponed until early 2020, soccers world governing body said in a statement on Saturday.FIFA said the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019