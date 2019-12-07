Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rights of locals will be protected to maximum limits: J-K BJP

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jammu
  • |
  • Updated: 07-12-2019 17:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-12-2019 17:26 IST
Rights of locals will be protected to maximum limits: J-K BJP
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Amidst growing demand for domicile certificate and job protection following the abrogation of Article 370 provisions, the BJP's Jammu and Kashmir unit on Saturday assured the people that their rights would be protected to permissible maximum limits under the Constitution. It accused opposition parties and groups of making "false and irresponsible" statements to incite the public.

"The government is already working to protect to maximum permissible under the Constitution of India parameters, the right of local population for land ownership, Industries and jobs and there is no need for any person to worry on that account," the BJP's chief spokesperson in Jammu and Kashmir, Sunil Sethi, said in a statement here. He said Jammu and Kashmir are in the "safest political hands" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah and people should pay no heed to any "misgivings and misinformation" by vested elements.

"The applicability of the Constitution to Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in toto and consequential abolition of discriminatory Art 370 and Art 35A as also erstwhile state Constitution is the biggest constitutional change since Independence and this huge development has taken place to give justice and equality to all Indians, including residents of Jammu Kashmir, and Ladakh. "This development is bringing and ensuring all-round development and equality in all regions of Jammu and Kashmir," Sethi said.

In an apparent reference to the Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party and the Congress who are demanding domicile certificate and job protection, Sethi alleged that these parties, left without any logical stand and political issues, are trying to incite public by making false and irresponsible statements. The Constitution permits protection of the local population and various states and Union Territories have made laws and regulations for saving the interest of the local population while keeping rights of the national population intact, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Vulnerable Democrats in U.S. Congress eager to move beyond impeachment

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

UPDATE 8-U.S. cracks down on Russian 'Evil Corp' hackers after $100 mln spree

Australian firefighters await 'flooding rain' as people struggle to breathe

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Reactions to Iran-U.S. prisoner swap

The United States and Iran swapped prisoners - a Chinese-American detained for three years on spying charges and an imprisoned Iranian - on Saturday in a rare act of cooperation between two longtime foes.Following are reactions to the swap ...

Satnam "disputes" charge of doping against him, requests hearing before ADDP

Indian basketball player Satnam Singh Bhamara, who was provisionally suspended by the NADA after he failed a dope test last month, on Saturday disputed the charge levelled against him and said that he was and remains a clean athlete. Bhamar...

Belgaum case: CM Thackeray appoints Shinde, Bhujbal as

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday appointed ministers Chhagan Bhujbal and Eknath Shinde as co-ordinators to oversee his governments efforts to expedite the case related to the boundary dispute with Karnataka. The disp...

Man held for raping minor in Kerala's Kottayam

A man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly raping a minor girl in Kottayams Kanjirapally. The accused entered the girls house on the pretext of asking for a glass of water.We have arrested one Arun Suresh in connection with the case. Upon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019