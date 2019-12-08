Left Menu
Trump says does not think Kim Jong Un wants to interfere in U.S. election

  Updated: 08-12-2019 02:13 IST
  • Created: 08-12-2019 02:06 IST
"I'd be surprised if North Korea acted hostilely," Trump said at the White House before leaving for Florida. Image Credit: ANI

President Donald Trump said on Saturday he did not think North Korean leader Kim Jong Un wanted to interfere in next year's U.S. presidential election and said he would be surprised if Pyongyang acted hostilely. "We'll see about North Korea," Trump told reporters after North Korea's ambassador to the United Nations said on Saturday that denuclearization was off the negotiating table with the United States.

"I'd be surprised if North Korea acted hostilely," Trump said at the White House before leaving for Florida. "He knows I have an election coming up. I don't think he wants to interfere with that, but we'll have to see ... I think he'd like to see something happen. The relationship is very good, but there is some hostility, there's no question about it."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

