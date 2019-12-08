Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iran unveils budget of 'resistance' against US sanctions

  • PTI
  • |
  • Tehran
  • |
  • Updated: 08-12-2019 13:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-12-2019 13:02 IST
Iran unveils budget of 'resistance' against US sanctions

Tehran, Dec 8 (AFP) Iran's President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday presented to parliament what he called a "budget of resistance" against crippling sanctions imposed by arch-enemy the United States. "Next year, similar to the current year, our budget is a budget of resistance and perseverance against sanctions," Rouhani told parliament in remarks broadcast on state radio.

"This budget announces to the world that despite sanctions we will manage the country, especially in terms of oil," he added. The budget for the financial year starting late March 2020 comes after fuel price hikes that were imposed in mid-November triggered deadly demonstrations across the Islamic republic.

In his speech, Rouhani announced a 15 percent increase for public sector wages in a country whose economy has been battered by US sanctions. US President Donald Trump began imposing punitive measures in May 2018, after unilaterally withdrawing from an accord that gave Iran relief from sanctions in return for limits on its nuclear programme.

The International Monetary Fund has forecast that Iran's economy will contract by 9.5 per cent this year. (AFP) AMS AMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Hong Kong AmCham president denied entry to Macau

UPDATE 1-Trump calls for World Bank to stop loaning to China

Australian firefighters await 'flooding rain' as people struggle to breathe

UPDATE 2-Indian rape victim dies in hospital after being set ablaze

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Goa govt to revive farming culture: Minister on onion crisis

The Goa government will revive the farming culture and encourage the cultivation of onions in the state so that issues like rising prices of the bulb do not affect the common man, a state minister has said. Talking to reporters on Saturday,...

Iran unveils budget of 'resistance' against US sanctions

Tehran, Dec 8 AFP Irans President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday presented to parliament what he called a budget of resistance against crippling sanctions imposed by arch-enemy the United States. Next year, similar to the current year, our budget...

Pep Guardiola liked his team's performance despite defeat against Manchester United

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said he liked how his team played against Manchester United despite facing a defeat. Manchester City suffered a 2-1 defeat on Saturday in Premier League.I like how my team played. We conceded a little b...

Justin Bieber flaunts new neck tattoo

Canadian singer-songwriter Justin Bieber has added yet another tattoo to his collection and that too in one of the most painful areas that you can get on the body, his neck. Interestingly, Bieber has been going under the ink since he was 16...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019