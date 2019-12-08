Left Menu
Development News Edition

Storym AP assembly winter session in the offing

  • PTI
  • |
  • Vja
  • |
  • Updated: 08-12-2019 15:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-12-2019 15:48 IST
Storym AP assembly winter session in the offing

The winter session of Andhra Pradesh Legislature that begins here on Monday is expected to be stormy with the ruling YSR Congress and the opposition Telugu Desam training their guns at each other over a host of issues. The Business Advisory Committee will meet on Monday afternoon to decide on the duration of the session and the agenda to be taken up.

While the government is said to be ready to conduct the session for about 10 days, the main opposition is demanding that it be held for at least 15 days to discuss several pressing issues of public interest. The state capital city Amaravati's stalled development, the Polavaram project, scarcity of sand, rising prices of commodities, alleged attacks on its cadres across the state by the ruling party, are some of the issues the TDP is seeking to raise during the session, according to its senior MLA N Ramanaidu.

The YSRC, on the other hand, is getting ready for a counter-attack by raising the "corruption and scandals" indulged in by the previous Chandrababu Naidu regime, party sources said. The sources said the government is expected to table the report of an experts committee it constituted to probe the malpractices in various projects, including the capital city development, during the previous regime.

There is still uncertainty on whether or not another expert committee, constituted to decide the fate of Amaravati, will submit its report in time so that it could be discussed in the Legislature. The six-week time given for the committee to present its views has already expired but it has not completed its task yet.

The government is also readying up other business like introduction of various Bills for enactment during the winter session. A bill for constituting the RTC Fare Regulatory Commission to annually fix the passenger bus fares will be introduced.

But another crucial bill to pave the way for absorption of APSRTC employees into the state government may not come up because of unresolved "technical issues," official sources said. The state Cabinet will meet on December 11 to clear the draft bills that will be enacted in the winter session..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Hong Kong AmCham president denied entry to Macau

UPDATE 1-Trump calls for World Bank to stop loaning to China

Australian firefighters await 'flooding rain' as people struggle to breathe

UPDATE 2-Indian rape victim dies in hospital after being set ablaze

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Notorious drug peddler arrested under PSA in Jammu

A notorious drug peddler, facing various cases under the&#160;Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances NDPS Act, was arrested under the Public Safety Act here, a police spokesman said on Sunday. Masoom Ali, a resident of Waliyabad, was ar...

AAP MP Sanjay Singh targets MCD over Anaj Mandi fire

Aam Aadmi Party AAP MP Sanjay Singh has blamed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi MCD for the fire at Anaj Mandi which left 43 dead and 16 injured on Sunday. If a factory was operating illegally at a house, then it was the responsibility of...

One-stop shops to be set up in gurudwaras to help survivors of anti-Sikh riots

Delhi gurudwara management body DSGMC has decided to open special shops named 1984 Stores to rehabilitate families affected by the anti-Sikh riots that occurred 35 years ago in the city. The 1984 Stores will be opened at 10 historic gurudwa...

Malaysia reports first case of polio since 1992

A three-month-old Malaysian infant has been diagnosed with polio, the first case reported in the country in nearly three decades, a top health official said on Sunday. The baby boy from Tuaran in Malaysias Sabah state on Borneo island teste...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019