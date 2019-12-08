Don't get into politics over atrocities against women: Vice President

Without naming Rahul Gandhi in his speech, Vice President M Venkaiah Nadu on Sunday slammed him over his remark in which he had said that India was known as the 'rape capital of the world remark.' "Bad name is coming to India. Somebody said India is becoming capital of so and so, I do not want to get into that. We should never denigrate our country and we should also not get into politics in such a matter of atrocities," he said while speaking at a convocation here.

Yesterday, while addressing a public gathering in Wayanad, the Gandhi scion had commented on the increasing rape incidents in the country and had said "the international community today ridicules India. India is known as the rape capital of the world." The Vice President was also of the view that the issues pertaining to atrocities of women should not be politicised. He added that merely by introducing new Bills will not reduce crime against women in the society.

"We must all take an oath to see that this sort of discrimination, this sort of atrocity is stopped. We should not look at it from the angle of religion and also from the angle of the region. We should not look at it from the political prism. The moment you look at it from the political prism, the cause is lost." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)