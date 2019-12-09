US Domestic News Summary: Buttigieg pledges billions to curb education disparities

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Buttigieg pledges billions to curb education disparities

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg vowed on Saturday to spend hundreds of billions of dollars to improve public education if elected, with a plan that boosts funds for "underserved children" and expands early childhood learning. Buttigieg, who has campaign stops this weekend in Iowa where he has surged into the lead in opinion polls, has faced skepticism among black voters, some of whom have said economic gains in South Bend, Indiana, where he is mayor have left behind minorities. U.S. defense secretary securing military bases after Florida shooting

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said he has instructed the armed forces to review both security at military bases and screening for foreign soldiers who come to the United States for training after a shooting in Florida. A Saudi Air Force lieutenant killed three people and wounded eight others in a shooting rampage Friday at a U.S. Navy base in Pensacola, Florida. Esper said on "Fox News Sunday" that he had asked top defense officials to "make sure we're taking all necessary precautions" to make sure military installations were secure. Democrats zoom in on Trump impeachment charges this week

Democratic lawmakers could vote this week on articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, the House Judiciary Committee chairman said on Sunday as lawmakers sharpened their focus on charges of wrongdoing in his dealings with Ukraine. U.S. Representative Jerrold Nadler said the panel will not decide on the specific articles until after a hearing on Monday to consider evidence gathered by the House Intelligence Committee in its investigation of the Republican leader. As poll numbers slide, Warren wrestles with Medicare for All dilemma

With support for Elizabeth Warren's White House bid sliding since the release last month of a divisive plan to overhaul healthcare, the Democratic presidential contender has made an effort to refocus her campaign in early-voting Iowa on her signature anti-corruption message. Some supporters worry that shift could end up hurting the Massachusetts senator, however. Now that Warren has put her $20.5-trillion Medicare For All plan on the table, they want the candidate to try harder to win over doubting voters. Bankrupt PG&E reaches $13.5 billion settlement with California wildfire victims

California's bankrupt power producer PG&E Corp said on Friday it had reached a $13.5 billion settlement with victims of some of most devastating wildfires in the state's modern history. The agreement helps smooth the way for the beleaguered company to emerge from bankruptcy. It filed for Chapter 11 protection in January, citing potential liabilities in excess of $30 billion from wildfires in 2017 and 2018 linked to its equipment. United States and Iran swap prisoners in rare act of cooperation

The United States and Iran each freed a prisoner on Saturday in a rare act of cooperation between two longtime foes whose ties have worsened since President Donald Trump took office. Iran released Xiyue Wang, a U.S. citizen who had been held for three years on spying charges, while the United States freed Iranian Massoud Soleimani. He had been facing charges of violating U.S. sanctions against Tehran. FBI thinks Saudi shooter acted alone, Florida governor decries 'deep-seated' hatred

Investigators believe a Saudi Air Force lieutenant acted alone when he killed three people and wounded eight at a U.S. Navy base in Pensacola, Florida, before being fatally shot by a deputy sheriff, the FBI said on Sunday. But they have yet to determine a motive for the rampage, even though fellow Saudi students at the base who were close to the shooter are cooperating with investigators, said Rachel Rojas, special agent in charge of the FBI's Jacksonville office and lead investigator on the case. Trump says U.S. will finalize new fuel efficiency rules next year

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that his administration will finalize its rollback of Obama-era vehicle emissions standards next year and expected it would provoke a new legal challenge by California. The administration had signaled in recent months it could finalize its proposed revisions to the requirements before the end of 2019. The administration has argued that the rollbacks are necessary for economic and safety reasons but California and environmentalists reject that analysis, saying consumers would spend hundreds of billions more in fuel costs. Trump takes aim at trickle-down toilets, faucets

President Donald Trump said on Friday he has directed his environmental regulators to find answers to what he said is a big problem - water-conserving showers, faucets and toilets. "We have a situation where we're looking very strongly at sinks and showers and other elements of bathrooms," Trump told a meeting of small business leaders at the White House. "You turn the faucet on in areas where there's tremendous amounts of water ... and you don't get any water," he added.

