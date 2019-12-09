Women journalists take out march to Press Club demanding

Women journalists took out a march from the Secretariat here to the Thiruvananthapuram Press club on Monday morning, demanding the removal of club secretary M Radhakrishanan, who was arrested for an alleged moral policing incident against a woman colleague. Raising slogans and holding placards, media personnel, including men, took out the march.

Radhakrishan was arrested on December 5 on the complaint of a woman journalist of alleged moral policing and assaulting her and her male friend recently. He is presently out on bail.

The women scribes, who are members of the Network of Women in Media, Kerala, had also lodged a complaint with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the state Women's Commission, demanding stern action against him. The woman journalist, in her police complaint, had stated that her male friend had visited her residence on November 30 and soon after he left, Radhakrishnan had barged into her house with some people and allegedly assaulted her.

He also forcibly brought her friend there, questioning why he had visited her so late. Police had booked him on charges of wrongful confinement, house-trespass and voluntarily causing hurt.

The Kerala Women's Commission had also registered a case against Radhakrishnan and some others..

