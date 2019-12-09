Left Menu
Development News Edition

Women journalists take out march to Press Club demanding

  • PTI
  • |
  • Thiruvanan
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 12:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 12:21 IST
Women journalists take out march to Press Club demanding

Women journalists took out a march from the Secretariat here to the Thiruvananthapuram Press club on Monday morning, demanding the removal of club secretary M Radhakrishanan, who was arrested for an alleged moral policing incident against a woman colleague. Raising slogans and holding placards, media personnel, including men, took out the march.

Radhakrishan was arrested on December 5 on the complaint of a woman journalist of alleged moral policing and assaulting her and her male friend recently. He is presently out on bail.

The women scribes, who are members of the Network of Women in Media, Kerala, had also lodged a complaint with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the state Women's Commission, demanding stern action against him. The woman journalist, in her police complaint, had stated that her male friend had visited her residence on November 30 and soon after he left, Radhakrishnan had barged into her house with some people and allegedly assaulted her.

He also forcibly brought her friend there, questioning why he had visited her so late. Police had booked him on charges of wrongful confinement, house-trespass and voluntarily causing hurt.

The Kerala Women's Commission had also registered a case against Radhakrishnan and some others..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

UPDATE 7-Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test

Science News Roundup: Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

UK PM Johnson extends lead over Labour to 9 points - BMG poll

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Peaceful Hong Kong march marred by fire outside court, police say

Hong Kong protesters set a fire outside court buildings, threw petrol bombs and spray-painted graffiti on government buildings, marring what was otherwise a generally peaceful march at the weekend, police said on Monday. The comments came a...

Vistara signs codeshare agreement with Lufthansa

Vistara has entered into a codeshare pact with German airline Lufthansa, the sixth such agreement with an international airline as the domestic full-service carrier seeks to expand its overseas network. As part of the agreement, Lufthansa w...

Primary schools shut, flight operations disrupted as heavy fog blankets Kashmir

Authorities in Kashmir closed primary schools on Monday due to adverse weather conditions as heavy fog engulfed most parts of the valley, also affecting flight operations at the Srinagar airport, officials said. Divisional Commissioner, Kas...

Recent cut in corporate tax rate was done to boost investments: CEA

Chief Economic Adviser KV Subramanian on Monday said private investment is key to economic growth and the recent cut in corporate tax rate was done to boost investments. Private investment is the driver of economic growth. Steps that we are...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019