Left Menu
Development News Edition

SP is against Citizenship Amendment Bill, will oppose it at all costs, says Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said that his party is against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 13:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 13:24 IST
SP is against Citizenship Amendment Bill, will oppose it at all costs, says Akhilesh Yadav
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav speaking to media in New Delhi on Monday. . Image Credit: ANI

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said that his party is against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. "We are against Citizenship (Amendment) Bill and the party will oppose it at all costs," he told reporters here.

When asked what is the role of Samajwadi Party on the bill, the MP from Azamgarh replied to ANI saying "Neither has the farmers' income doubled nor has the Ganga River been cleaned. Neither there is an improvement in the economy, nor black money has come back, and the government has not even been able to save the country's daughters. As I said earlier their politics is to divert attention and divide the society." "Citizenship (Amendment) Bill is an insult to India and Samajwadi party will oppose the bill," he added.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. Through this bill, Indian citizenship will be provided to the members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from the three countries to India till December 31, 2014, facing religious persecution and put an end to them being treated as illegal immigrants in the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

UPDATE 7-Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test

Science News Roundup: Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

UK PM Johnson extends lead over Labour to 9 points - BMG poll

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

JNU students gather at campus for march to Rashtrapati Bhavan

Jawaharlal Nehru University students on Monday gathered at the campus to march to the Rashtrapati Bhavan demanding an appointment with the President, who is also the visitor of the varsity, to seek his intervention in the hostel fee hike is...

No thanks: Lupita Nyong'o on possibility of 'Us' sequel

Oscar-winner Lupita Nyongo has ruled out a sequel to her horror blockbuster Us. The film was directed by Jordan Peele and features Nyongo in the double role of Adelaide Wilson and her doppelganger Red.During Deadlines Contenders event, the ...

South Africa's Zozibini Tunzi named Miss Universe 2019

South Africas Zozibini Tunzi has been crowned Miss Universe for the year 2019, beating more than 90 contestants, including Miss India, from around the globe. The 26-year-old Tunzi was declared the winner at a televised event, hosted by Amer...

Vistara signs codeshare agreement with Lufthansa

Vistara has entered into a codeshare pact with German airline Lufthansa, the sixth such agreement with an international airline as the domestic full service carrier seeks to expand its overseas network. As part of the agreement, Lufthansa w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019