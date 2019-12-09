Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-North Korea resumes insults of "erratic old man" Trump

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 16:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 16:22 IST
UPDATE 1-North Korea resumes insults of "erratic old man" Trump

Satellite imagery indicated on Monday that North Korea had tested a rocket engine, and a senior Pyongyang official called Donald Trump a "heedless and erratic old man", resuming insults of the U.S. president that had been set aside during a thaw. The statement carried in state media KCNA by Kim Yong Chol, a ruling party vice chairman who was instrumental in arranging a failed second summit in February, was the strongest salvo yet in a war of words that has rekindled in recent days.

He described Trump as impatient, rebuked him over his own rhetoric and repeated a threat from last week that Pyongyang would dust off its previous insult "dotard" for the U.S. leader. Tensions have been rising in recent weeks as a year-end deadline approaches set by North Korea for Washington to soften its stance in negotiations. Pyongyang has conducted a series of weapons tests and issued strongly worded statements.

Though Trump regularly exchanged insults with North Korea in the first years of his term, both sides had abandoned personal attacks after Trump met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore in 2018. The North Korean official said the country's leader may change his views towards Trump if the president continues uttering "inappropriate, highly risky words and expressions".

He pointed to remarks by Trump on Sunday that Kim had "far too much to lose" and did not want to interfere with an upcoming U.S. presidential election. Those comments indicate Trump is "an old man bereft of patience," the North Korean official said. "As he is such a heedless and erratic old man, the time when we cannot but call him a 'dotard' again may come."

"We have nothing more to lose." North Korea had lauded a "special relationship" between the leaders even as it criticised other U.S. officials and their "gangster-like" demands during deadlocked talks. However, Pyongyang bristled last week after Trump again referred to Kim as "Rocket Man", a nickname Trump used early in his term.

On Sunday, North Korea carried out what it called a "very important" test at its Sohae satellite launching station, a rocket-testing ground that U.S. and South Korean officials once said Pyongyang had promised to shut down. Commercial satellite images taken on Saturday by Planet Labs showed vehicles and equipment likely to be used in a rocket engine experiment, said Jeffrey Lewis, the director of the East Asia Nonproliferation Program at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies in California.

"They are mostly gone on Dec. 8, but the ground appears to have been disturbed by the exhaust from the test," Lewis said, citing photos captured on Sunday. Asked on Monday if it had been an engine test, a spokeswoman for South Korea's defence ministry said site monitoring and detailed analysis were under way with U.S. intelligence authorities.

SOLID FUEL Kim Jong Un has warned he may take a "new path" if the United States fails to address his demands. Observers have said that path might include the launch of a space satellite, which would help North Korea demonstrate progress in its rocket capabilities without returning to overt military provocations, such as firing an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

Kim Yong Chol, the North Korean official, said Trump should try to "stop the second-hand" of a clock ticking towards conflict, instead of sticking to "bluffing and hypocrisy that sound rather abnormal and unrealistic". "We have no intention to reconsider what we should do in the future, and will not feel worried about our future action," he said in the English-language dispatch on KCNA.

Some South Korean experts said North Korea may have tested a solid fuel rocket engine, which could allow it to field ICBMs that are easier to hide and faster to deploy. "They may well have tried to see the thrust and duration of a solid-propellant rocket engine for ICBMs," a diplomatic source in Seoul told Reuters. "That's effectively what they can do on the ground at this point without firing anything into the air."

North Korea appears to have used Soviet-era liquid propellants in all its ICBM or satellite launches in recent years, while developing submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBMs) based on solid fuel, officials and analysts say. In March 2016, Kim oversaw a "successful" test of a high-power solid-fuel rocket engine. While inspecting a new missile modelled upon SLBMs in February 2017, he said the country's rocket industry had "firmly transitioned" to solid fuel from liquid propellants.

"It could be solid fuel or they might have developed a new engine," said Jeong Han-beom, director of the Graduate School of National Security at Korea National Defense University. "In any case, it's meant to improve their capabilities for ICBMs, which need to be tested several times, while sending a message to Washington that we might go back to those old days of military confrontation if negotiations fail."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

UPDATE 7-Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test

Science News Roundup: Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi-backed media group MBC hires new CEO after veteran leaves

Saudi-controlled MBC Group said on Monday it has appointed Marc Antoine dHalluin as chief executive, replacing Sam Barnett who left in October after 17 years with the Middle Easts biggest broadcaster. DHalluin, who began his career at Sony ...

71 foreign tourists hire heritage train for Rs 2.66 L

A total of 71 foreign tourists from six countries on Monday enjoyed the scenic beauty of the Nilgiris district, hiring the heritage Mountain train at a cost of Rs 2.66 lakh. The Salem Division of Southern Railway is organizing such trips on...

Saifee Hospital Harvests 7500 Saplings, Distributed to 7500 Bohri Families

&#160;On the 75th Birthday of His Holiness Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin TUS last year, Saifee Hospital pledged to distribute 7500 saplings to the members of the community at large and to others over a period of one year. These saplings were re...

KPCC chief Dinesh Gundu Rao resigns, taking moral

KPCC chief Dinesh Gundu Rao resigns, taking moralresponsibility for poor show by Congress in the KarnatakaAssembly bypolls....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019