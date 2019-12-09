Left Menu
Development News Edition

Electoral bonds another form of corruption: Gehlot

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jaipur
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 20:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 20:50 IST
Electoral bonds another form of corruption: Gehlot

Reiterating his stance over electoral bonds, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot here on Monday said these were another form of corruption and black money still existed despite the Centre's decision of demonetisation. "The centre had claimed that demonetisation would curb black money but unfortunately this has not happened. Black money still exists and electoral bonds are another form of it," Gehlot said.

The chief minister once again said it was useless to talk of ending corruption until the flow of black money to political parties was not stopped. "The corruption begins when politicians contest elections with black money. It is hard to understand how politicians can eliminate corruption when they themselves contest elections through black money and donations," he said.

Terming electoral bonds a "scandal", the CM said, I am not talking about only one political party, but all political parties. Corruption can only be eliminated when funding of black money to parties is stopped." On Saturday during the inauguration of a new building of the Rajasthan High Court, the CM had raised the issue in the presence of President Ram Nath Kovind and Chief Justice of India S A Bobde.

He had urged the Supreme Court to take a suo moto cognisance of the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

UPDATE 7-Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test

Science News Roundup: Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

After SBI, Bank of India announces MCLR rate cut

State-run Bank of India on Monday revised its one-year MCLR-based lending rates by up to 20 basis points across various tenors, effective Tuesday.The move comes hours after the larger peer State Bank of India announced a 10 bps reduction to...

Include Muslim sects facing persecution in citizenship bill: SAD

The Shiromani Akali Dal SAD on Monday urged the government to include sects from the Muslim community, who are facing persecution in neighbouring countries, in the Citizenship Amendment Bill as it will send a positive signal. Participating ...

UPDATE 2-Rights groups launch Myanmar boycott ahead of Hague genocide hearings

Human rights campaigners supporting Myanmars Rohingya Muslim minority on Monday called for a global boycott of the country, a day before genocide hearings begin at the International Court of Justice in The Hague. Myanmar leader and Nobel Pe...

Biden looks to rural Iowa to catch fast-rising Buttigieg

As Joe Biden on Saturday finished an eight-day bus tour through the crucial early nominating state of Iowa, one realization loomed large His biggest challenge to clinching the Democratic presidential nomination may be coming from Pete Butti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019