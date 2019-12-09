Electoral bonds another form of corruption: Gehlot

Reiterating his stance over electoral bonds, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot here on Monday said these were another form of corruption and black money still existed despite the Centre's decision of demonetisation. "The centre had claimed that demonetisation would curb black money but unfortunately this has not happened. Black money still exists and electoral bonds are another form of it," Gehlot said.

The chief minister once again said it was useless to talk of ending corruption until the flow of black money to political parties was not stopped. "The corruption begins when politicians contest elections with black money. It is hard to understand how politicians can eliminate corruption when they themselves contest elections through black money and donations," he said.

Terming electoral bonds a "scandal", the CM said, I am not talking about only one political party, but all political parties. Corruption can only be eliminated when funding of black money to parties is stopped." On Saturday during the inauguration of a new building of the Rajasthan High Court, the CM had raised the issue in the presence of President Ram Nath Kovind and Chief Justice of India S A Bobde.

He had urged the Supreme Court to take a suo moto cognisance of the matter.

